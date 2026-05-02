Mac mini now starts at Rs 79,900 in India as Apple removes cheaper model

Apple has quietly made a change to its Mac lineup, and this time it directly affects the pricing of the Mac mini. The entry-level option that was earlier available at $599 has now been removed, which means the starting price has gone up. Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro, 18 Pro Max: 5 things Apple should fix instead of playing safe

In India as well, the base price has moved from Rs 59,900 to Rs 79,900. So if you were planning to pick up the most affordable Mac desktop, that option is no longer available. Also Read: Indian govt issues HIGH-severity warning for iPhone, iPad users: Should you worry?

What exactly has changed

Earlier, the Mac mini lineup included a base model with 256GB storage at Rs 59,900 ($599 in the US). That model is now gone. The new starting configuration comes with 512GB storage and is priced higher at Rs 79,900 ($799).

The updated version is powered by Apple’s M4 chip, so there is a clear upgrade in terms of hardware. But at the same time, the jump in price is also noticeable since the entry point itself has shifted.

This change was not announced with a big launch or event. It was simply reflected on Apple’s online store, where the cheaper variant is no longer listed.

Why the price has gone up

The price increase is not happening in isolation. During a recent earnings call, Apple CEO Tim Cook mentioned that the company is facing supply constraints, especially for Mac products.

He also mentioned that devices like the Mac mini and Mac Studio are seeing more demand than expected. A lot of users are now picking these up for AI-related work, which is adding to the pressure.

At the same time, there is also a broader issue affecting the industry. Apple has highlighted a global memory shortage, which is pushing up component costs. According to Cook, memory prices are expected to rise further, and that is already starting to impact products.

It’s not just the Mac mini

The Mac mini is not the only device affected. Apple has made similar adjustments across its lineup. Some Mac Studio variants have been taken off the lineup, and prices of a few MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models have gone up as well.

So this isn’t just about one product. It looks like Apple is slowly moving away from lower-priced options and adjusting its lineup.

What this means for buyers

If you were considering the Mac mini as a cheaper way to get into the Mac ecosystem, that option now costs more than before. That said, the base model now comes with more storage and updated hardware, so there is a bit more value on paper.

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It also shows how pricing is changing across the tech industry right now. Supply issues and higher component costs are starting to reflect in what users end up paying.