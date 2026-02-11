Airtel launches AI-powered Fraud Alert System to tackle rising digital fraud in India

Online scams and bank-related scams are on the rise. Several telecom operators are coming up with ways to curb the issues related to these scams. In this regard, Airtel has introduced a new AI-based system that will protect users from OTP-related banking fraud. The telecom company is expanding by launching a new fraud detection tool, allowing users to stay safe in today’s digital scam scenarios. The feature is designed to alert users in real-time when they may be at risk of sharing sensitive banking information during a call.

Airtel Launches AI-Powered Fraud Alerts for OTP Scams

In a major step to strengthen digital safety, Airtel launched a new Fraud Alerts System that majorly focuses on prevention of OTP-based bank frauds. As per Airtel, the system uses artificial intelligence to detect risky situations. At the moment, when user receives one-time passwords for banking transactions, the new system from Airtel will alert users. The feature is announced with an aim to stop fraudsters who try to trick people into sharing OTP’s over phone calls.

Currently, the system is live in Haryana and Airtel plans to expand the rollout to all the users across India. The company says, the system will be rolled out to all over India within next two weeks.

How Airtel’s Fraud Alert System Works

The Airtel’s new frau alert system will monitor suspicious incoming calls at the time when user receives an OTP through SMS. As soon as the system detects a potentially risky situation, it will start sending warning to the user. The alert system will advise user to stop sharing any OTP while they are still on the call.

Most of the time fraudsters create urgency, pretending to be bank officials or service providers. They will convince you to share OTP that is meant for banking transactions. Immediately after sharing the OTP, it can withdraw your money or approve unauthorized transfers from your account.

Growing Digital Fraud in India

India is seeing a sharp increase in online scams and digital arrest cases. Reports indicate that citizens have lost crores due to digital arrest scams. Not only this, in several cases they are pressurized to share personal details, such as banking information, OTP’s, and more.

By launching new fraud alert system, Airtel is trying to reduce the risks of digital and online scams. The system adds a layer of network-level protection and it works in real-time. It will intervene before users could make a mistake.

Airtel Expands Its AI-Based Security Tools

To recall, this is not the first time when Airtel is launching any AI-driven security. In 2024, the telecom company introduced spam detection for calls and SMS. Later, the system expanded to emails and social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook.

