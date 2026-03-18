IPL 2026: Best Airtel, Vi, Jio prepaid plans with FREE JioHotstar subscription to enjoy cricket

With IPL 2026 just around the corner, it’s that time again when match schedules, team line-ups, and most importantly, streaming options, start getting attention. While stadium vibes are unmatched, most fans still rely on their phones to catch every over. Also Read: IND vs SA T20 World Cup Super 8s LIVE streaming: when and where to watch

And this year, telecom plans bundled with JioHotstar access are becoming the easiest way to stay connected to the action without paying separately for subscriptions. So, if you’re planning to watch IPL on the go, here are some prepaid plans worth checking out. Also Read: Want free JioHotstar? Check these 3 Jio plans

What IPL 2026 looks like this year

The tournament continues with the same 10-team format, including CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, RR, SRH, GT, LSG, PBKS, and DC. Matches will mostly follow the usual timing of 7:30 PM IST evening games and 3:30 PM IST afternoon matches on weekends.

You will witness the matches in several stadiums in India such as Wankhede, Eden Gardens, Chinnaswamy, and Narendra Modi Stadium. However, if staying at home cricket watch or on-the-go streaming is your thing, then here are some of the best plans to consider.

Best Vi prepaid plans with JioHotstar

If you’re looking for short-term or add-on options, Vi has a few flexible packs:

Rs 175 – 10GB data, 28 days

Rs 248 – 6GB data, 1 month

Rs 239 – 2GB data, 28 days

Rs 101 – 5GB data, 30 days

Rs 151 – 4GB data, 90 days

Rs 169 – 8GB data, 90 days

Rs 202 – 5GB data, 1 month

These plans are useful if you already have an active base plan and just need extra data + streaming.

Best Airtel plans with JioHotstar

Airtel is offering more bundled daily data plans:

Rs 449 – 4GB/day, 28 days

Rs 398 – 2GB/day, 28 days

Rs 1029 – 2GB/day, 84 days

Rs 3999 – 2.5GB/day, 365 days

These work well if you’re planning to follow the entire IPL season without worrying about daily data limits.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

Best Jio plans with JioHotstar

Jio continues with a mix of base and data-focused plans: