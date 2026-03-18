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IPL 2026: Best Airtel, Vi, Jio prepaid plans with FREE JioHotstar subscription to enjoy cricket

IPL 2026 is here, and telecom operators are offering prepaid plans with JioHotstar access. Here are the best Airtel, Jio, and Vi recharge options to stream matches live without interruptions.

Published By: Divya | Published: Mar 18, 2026, 09:35 PM (IST)

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With IPL 2026 just around the corner, it’s that time again when match schedules, team line-ups, and most importantly, streaming options, start getting attention. While stadium vibes are unmatched, most fans still rely on their phones to catch every over.  news Also Read: IND vs SA T20 World Cup Super 8s LIVE streaming: when and where to watch

And this year, telecom plans bundled with JioHotstar access are becoming the easiest way to stay connected to the action without paying separately for subscriptions. So, if you’re planning to watch IPL on the go, here are some prepaid plans worth checking out. news Also Read: Want free JioHotstar? Check these 3 Jio plans

What IPL 2026 looks like this year

The tournament continues with the same 10-team format, including CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, RR, SRH, GT, LSG, PBKS, and DC. Matches will mostly follow the usual timing of 7:30 PM IST evening games and 3:30 PM IST afternoon matches on weekends. 

You will witness the matches in several stadiums in India such as Wankhede, Eden Gardens, Chinnaswamy, and Narendra Modi Stadium. However, if staying at home cricket watch or on-the-go streaming is your thing, then here are some of the best plans to consider. 

Best Vi prepaid plans with JioHotstar

If you’re looking for short-term or add-on options, Vi has a few flexible packs:

  • Rs 175 – 10GB data, 28 days
  • Rs 248 – 6GB data, 1 month
  • Rs 239 – 2GB data, 28 days
  • Rs 101 – 5GB data, 30 days
  • Rs 151 – 4GB data, 90 days
  • Rs 169 – 8GB data, 90 days
  • Rs 202 – 5GB data, 1 month

These plans are useful if you already have an active base plan and just need extra data + streaming.

Best Airtel plans with JioHotstar

Airtel is offering more bundled daily data plans:

  • Rs 449 – 4GB/day, 28 days
  • Rs 398 – 2GB/day, 28 days
  • Rs 1029 – 2GB/day, 84 days
  • Rs 3999 – 2.5GB/day, 365 days

These work well if you’re planning to follow the entire IPL season without worrying about daily data limits. 

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Best Jio plans with JioHotstar

Jio continues with a mix of base and data-focused plans:

  • Rs 949 – 2GB/day, 84 days
  • Rs 195 – 15GB data, 90 days
  • Rs 100 – 5GB data, 30 days