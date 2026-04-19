Airtel Rs 469 and Rs 548 recharge plans: Compare calling, SMS, and data benefits

Indian telecom companies are offering several postpaid and prepaid plans offering long-validity and basic usage. A lot of users are currently seeking cheaper alternatives that could provide the benefits of calling at a low price. Bharti Airtel has a prepaid plan that targets such users. It is aimed at individuals who wish to maintain their SIM over a long period of time without having to spend a lot. Those who use a number as a secondary SIM can also use this plan. Also Read: IPL 2026 live streaming: How to watch online; Check Vi, Airtel, Jio plans

Airtel Offering Rs 469 Plan: Check Out Benefits

The Airtel Rs 469 prepaid plan comes with a validity of 84 days. It has unlimited voice calling nationwide in India, and free national roaming. This implies that users are able to make and receive calls without any additional costs whilst traveling. In the plan, there are also 900 free SMS to be used on the entire validity period. It is primarily a voice focused plan, and it does not have any data benefits. Users that require internet may have an additional data pack. Also Read: IPL 2026: Best Airtel, Vi, Jio prepaid plans with FREE JioHotstar subscription to enjoy cricket

Should You Choose This Plan?

The plan is appropriate to users who are not required to have frequent internet connections. It is effective in individuals whose number is used only to call and SMS. It is also suitable to individuals with a second SIM. The 84 day long validity prevents frequent recharges. This renders it an easy and economical solution. Also Read: Need more data? Airtel Rs 399 and Rs 449 plans now offer unlimited 5G Data, check details

Check Out Extra Benefits

Along with calling and SMS, Airtel is offering some additional benefits. Users receive a trial of Adobe Express premium subscription. Free hello tunes service is also included in the plan. The other feature is spam free network experience that assists in curbing unwanted calls and messages. These advantages present additional value although the plan lacks data.

Airtel Rs 548 Plan

Airtel also offers another 84-day plan priced at Rs 548. This plan has the advantage of all the benefits of the Rs 469 plan. The users receive unlimited calling, free national roaming, and 900 SMS. Besides this, the plan also comes with 7GB of high-speed data throughout the period of validity. This is why it is a more favorable choice to the users who require restricted use of the internet.

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Which Plan is Better

The selection between these two plans will be based on usage. The Rs 469 plan will suffice in case the user just requires calling and SMS. It is long-lasting and less expensive. In case the user desires some data as well as calling, the Rs 548 plan would be a better option. It offers a voice and moderate internet traffic balance. The aim of these plans by Airtel is to offer easy and convenient solutions to various categories of customers. These two plans have long validity and are important. The users have the choice depending on their daily needs and budget.