Vi expands 5G to 133 cities: How to activate 5G on your existing SIM

Vodafone 5G is expanding from 43 cities to 133 cities in India. If you haven’t switched to 5G yet, then know Vodafone Idea (Vi) is making it simpler for you. The telecom provider is giving you an option to upgrade to 5G without the need to swap your existing 4G SIM. All you need are two major elements – a 5G-enabled smartphone, which Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra price drop: Can you really get this flagship under Rs 80,000 today?

support the relevant 5G frequency bands used in India, and a plan along with 5G connectivity area to enter the new world of 5G. Also Read: Vivo T5 Pro leak reveals India launch timeline, price and key specs

Vi explained in a blog that, “the SIM card plays an important role. Vi SIM cards are already 5G ready, which means existing Vi users do not need to replace their 4G SIMs to use 5G services.” Also Read: TECNO Spark 50 5G India launch: 6500mAh battery, 120Hz display - check price

If you are wondering how to switch your 4G Vi SIM to 5G, then here is a quick guide for you.

How to switch your 4G Vodafone Idea SIM to 5G?

To upgrade your 4G Vi SIM to a 5G, you need to follow these simple steps:

First of all, insert your existing Vi SIM in your mobile

Now, recharge with an eligible 5G plan

Go to the phone’s network settings and turn on 5G

Make sure that you are in a 5G coverage area

Once you switch on all the settings and complete the recharge, the phone should automatically change it to 5G SIM.

The best part about this quick switch between 4G and 5G is that whenever you move out of the 5G network area, then it will switch back to 4G without manual action.

Vi’s 5G expansion in India

Along with this, Vi has announced that the 5G network will expand to 90 additional cities in India by May 2026. This will expand the 5G connectivity to 133 cities nationwide from the current 43 cities.

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The latest rollout of 5G will include 15 telecom circles, including regions of Mumbai, Delhi, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Punjab.