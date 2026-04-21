BSNL Rs 1,099 WiFi plan brings 1400GB data, unlimited calling for 3 months: How to book

BSNL has rolled out a new home Wi-Fi plan that is clearly aimed at users in rural and smaller towns. In many of these areas, getting a stable broadband connection is still a challenge, and most people end up relying on mobile data. This new plan tries to fill that gap by offering a fiber-based connection at a relatively low cost, with benefits packed for three months. Also Read: BSNL’s cheapest 365-day plan gets extra data boost till March 31: Check details

The plan is priced at Rs 1,099 and includes both data and calling benefits. BSNL has shared the details through its official platforms. Also Read: BSNL Wi-Fi Calling Now Available Across India, Offered Free To Users

Rs 1,099 plan: what you actually get

With this plan, users get 1400GB of data every month for a period of three months. Along with that, there is unlimited calling included as well, although this works through a landline connection that comes with the setup. Also Read: New Year Surprise! BSNL Launches New Annual Plan With 3GB Daily Data at Rs 8 Per Day: ALL Details

The connection itself is fiber-based, which generally means more stable speeds compared to mobile data or older broadband lines. According to the details shared, the speed goes up to 40Mbps.

There is also a small cashback benefit mentioned. Users who go for the three-month payment may get Rs 98 back, which slightly lowers the overall cost.

Where this plan makes sense

This plan is clearly built for users who don’t have too many broadband options in their area. In rural locations, fixed-line internet is still catching up, and that is where BSNL is trying to position this offering.

How to book BSNL Home Wi-Fi

If you are already using BSNL services, the easiest way to book this connection is through the Selfcare app. Once you log in, you will see the option to apply for a new broadband or fiber connection.

You’ll need to enter your address, pin code, and a few basic details. Once that’s done, BSNL checks if the service is available in your area before moving ahead. If it is, a representative will contact you and move ahead with the installation process.

Booking through WhatsApp or call

If you don’t want to use the app, you can also go through WhatsApp. Just send a message like “Hi” or “Book WiFi” to the official number, and the chatbot will take it from there and ask for the required details.

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There’s also the option to call customer care and speak to an executive directly. You can share your location details with them, and they’ll check availability and register your request if the connection can be set up in your area.