Jio introduces Rs 365 prepaid plan: Check benefits and validity

Reliance Jio has added a new prepaid plan to its lineup, and this one seems to be focused on those who are looking for a simple, data-focused option without spending a huge. The new Rs 365 plan is already live on Jio’s website and MyJio app, although the company hasn’t made any official announcement yet. Alongside this, there’s also a Rs 209 pack visible on the app, suggesting Jio is quietly refreshing its affordable segment. Also Read: Reliance Jio now lets travellers receive free incoming SMS over VoWiFi without a roaming pack

Jio Rs 365 plan: What you get

This plan comes with a 30-day validity and offers a total of 25GB of high-speed data. Once you hit the limit, speeds drop to 64 Kbps, so basic browsing still works, but heavy usage won’t. It offers 25GB total data, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and 30 days validity. There’s also a small talktime value included, but the focus here is clearly on bundled services. Also Read: Inside India AI Impact Summit 2026: PM Modi to global CEOs - what happened on day 1

Apart from the basics, Jio has added a few extras to make the plan more appealing. You get 3 months of JioHotstar (Mobile/TV) and 50GB cloud storage via JioAICloud. There’s also mention of an 18-month Google Gemini Pro subscription, which includes cloud storage and AI features. But there’s a catch, you need to stay active on a higher-value 5G plan to continue using those benefits.

Also worth noting: this plan does not mention unlimited 5G data, which is something many Jio users now look for.

Other Jio plans

Jio already has a Rs 355 Freedom Plan, which offers 25GB data, unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day for 30 days’ validity. The additional benefits are also mostly the same, including OTT access and cloud storage. So if you’re comparing both, the difference isn’t very clear at first glance.

What about the Rs 209 plan? There’s also a Rs 209 plan, but it’s currently visible only on the MyJio app.

This one is more of a daily data plan:

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1GB data per day (22GB total)

22 days validity

Unlimited calls

100 SMS/day

Jio seems to be quietly testing new prepaid options without making a big announcement. The Rs 365 plan sits somewhere between light users and those who don’t need daily data limits.