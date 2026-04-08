TRAI new rule may force telecom companies to launch cheaper voice and SMS plans for all users

Indians can soon have more control over their recharge options. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has published a draft emphasizing on popularizing voice and SMS-only plans. This follows the complaints that a significant number of users have to purchase packs of data even when they are not required to use the internet services. Also Read: Your WhatsApp may soon stop working in India: Here’s what’s changing

Why TRAI is Suggesting to Bring Voice and SMS Only Plans

That draft suggests that telecom companies should have voice and SMS-only packs in all validity periods. In case there is a plan of 28, 56, or 84 days including data, then there must also be a plan of the same number of days without data. This is done to provide the same flexibility to users who require nothing beyond calling and messaging services. Also Read: Call forwarding through USSD codes will no longer work in India

There Should be Fair Pricing for Non Data Users

Pricing is another critical aspect in the draft. The regulator has pointed out how the previous voice-only plans were not substantially cheaper as compared to the bundled packs. Companies now need to be fair in reducing prices by eliminating the cost of data. This will assist the users to not pay services that they are not using. Also Read: Zoom gets unified licenses to offer cloud PBX service through Zoom Phone in India

Support for Low Income and Rural Users

The proposal mainly targets people who do not rely on mobile data. These are older users, rural users and feature phone users. Most of these users are attracted to their straightforward recharge plans and they tend to pay more because of the lack of alternatives. The new rules will address this problem by providing more optimal options.

Focus on Short-Term Plans

More short-term plans are also discussed in the draft. Currently, the majority of voice-only packages are long-validity. This may be challenging to users who may desire small and cheap recharges. Under the new changes, the users could soon be provided with plans with less duration to them to be able to control their costs easily.

Visibility of These Plans

TRAI has also suggested that telecom companies should clearly display these plans. Voice and SMS-only packages should be displayed on applications, websites, and retail outlets. This will simplify the process of locating and selecting the appropriate plan by the users.

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Draft is Under Review

The draft is now under review and subject to feedback, final rules can follow. When these changes are put in place, telecom service can be more flexible and affordable to many users. It also demonstrates a trend towards providing consumers with increased options rather than imposing bundled plans on them.