Air Cooler vs Portable AC: Which one should you buy this summer?

Written By Shubham Arora
Edited By: Shubham Arora| Published By: Shubham Arora|
Published: May 02, 2026, 03:51 PM (IST)
Summer heat is already getting uncomfortable indoors. If you don’t want a fixed AC setup, air coolers and portable ACs are the two most common options people look at. Both are movable, but they work very differently.
An air cooler cools air using water. Hot air passes through wet pads and feels cooler. There’s no compressor here, which keeps things simple and power usage stays on the lower side.
It usually runs between 80W to 200W, so electricity use stays low. It’s also easier on the pocket. But you need proper airflow, it struggles in humidity, and you’ll keep topping up water.
A portable AC works the same way as a regular AC. It pulls heat out of the room using a compressor and refrigerant, so it actually cools the space, not just the air flow.
Cooling is more consistent and works even when it’s humid. But it uses much more power, usually between 900W to 1500W, so electricity bills will be noticeably higher. It also needs an exhaust pipe through a window and can be a bit noisy.
In closed rooms, portable AC performs better. Air coolers depend on outside air, so they feel better in dry heat. In humidity, the difference between the two becomes quite clear.
Air coolers usually cost between Rs 5,000 and Rs 15,000. Portable ACs start around Rs 25,000. Running cost is where the gap increases, as coolers use much less electricity compared to portable ACs.
If you want low cost and lower electricity usage, an air cooler makes more sense. If your priority is proper cooling in any condition, especially humidity, a portable AC is the better option.
Don't Miss Out the Latest Updates. Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
Enroll for our free updates
Please confirm that you agree to the terms and conditions.
Thank You for Subscribing
Thanks for Updating Your Information