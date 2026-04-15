Amazon announces Globalstar acquisition: Plans to expand satellite network and global coverage

Amazon has announced its plans to acquire Globalsta, a telecommunications company that operates satellite constellation in low Earth orbit. This is a major announcement in terms of Amazon’s expansion of satellite network. The move will help e-commerce giant to work on expanding its low Earth orbit satellite and reach more users across the world. Also Read: Amazon launches Health AI assistant for virtual healthcare support

Amazon’s Plan For Satellite Expansion

Amazon will acquire Globalstar and use its existing satellite, technology, and spectrum. All these resources together will be added to Amazon’s own project called Project Kuiper. Globalstar owns a 25-satellite constellation currently and Amazon will use all of them to build a stronger satellite network. This network will be able to support more devices across world. Also Read: Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Check Out Offers, Sale Date, Deals and More

Furthermore, Amazon is also planning to develop direct-to-device connectivity. This means smartphones and other gadgets will be able to connect directly to satellites without needing mobile towers. Also Read: Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2023: Discount offers on premium smartphones

How These Satellites Will Work

Amazon will use direct-to-device technology for satellite smartphone connectivity. This will allow users even living in low network areas to access the coverage. It will support calls, messages, and internet data without traditional coverage.

With this integration, users living in places where network coverage is weak or not available at all will be able to get the internet. Additionally, it will also help during emergencies including natural disasters, when regular network stops working.

Amazon Partners with Apple for Satellite Features

Besides this acquisition, Amazon has also partnered with Apple. Under this partnership, both the companies will continue its support for satellite features on devices like the iPhone and Apple Watch.

Currently, recent iPhone models and Apple Watch devices are powered by Globalstar satellite services. The features included under this are emergency messaging, location sharing, and roadside assistance. This will work when there is no network coverage.

Amazon will support these services by using both Glpbalstar’s satellites and its future network.

Availability and Future Plans

Amazon and Globalstar acquisition is expected to be completed by 2027. This needs lots of approvals and Amazon plans to start its next phase of satellite services by 2028.

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What’s Ahead

This development in the field of satellite connectivity will improve global communication issues. Satellite based communication can fill gaps where traditional networks fail, so Amazon is planning to enter deeper into this space. The partnership with Apple will also ensure continued access to important safety features on devices. This will not only improve network coverage, but will also make satellite communication more reliable and safe for users worldwide.