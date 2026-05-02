Got an “Extremely Severe Alert” on your phone? Here’s why the government sent it

If your phone suddenly made a loud alarm sound and showed an “Extremely Severe Alert” message, you’re not the only one. A lot of users across Delhi-NCR and other regions saw the same alert pop up. It looked serious at first, mainly because it takes over the full screen and isn’t something you can just ignore like a regular notification. Also Read: Government sends emergency alert to mobile phone users, but you shouldn't panic

The message was sent by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and clearly mentioned that it was a test. Still, for many users, it came as a surprise because of how urgent the tone and sound were.

What the “Extremely Severe Alert” message means

The alert was part of a nationwide testing exercise of the government’s emergency warning system. It was sent in both English and Hindi and stated that India has launched a Cell Broadcast system using indigenous technology for disaster alerts.

The key line in the message was that no action is required from the public, as it is only a test. Because of the tone and the sound, it can easily feel like something urgent is actually happening.

The whole point of this system is to make sure people get information quickly if there’s ever a real emergency, like an earthquake, flood, or cyclone.

Who is sending these alerts

The alerts are being rolled out by the Department of Telecommunications in coordination with the NDMA. The system is supported by a platform called SACHET, which has been developed by Centre for Development of Telematics.

These alerts are sent directly to phones in a specific area, without depending on SMS or internet.

Why the alert sound is so loud

What caught most people off guard was the sound. Even if your phone is on silent or Do Not Disturb, the alert still comes through at full volume.

This is intentional. In a real emergency, the idea is to make sure the message reaches everyone immediately, without being missed.

Didn’t receive the alert? Here’s why

Not everyone received the message, and that is also expected. These alerts are sent only to devices that support Cell Broadcast and have test alerts enabled in settings.

Users can usually find this option under safety or emergency settings on their phones. If you didn’t receive the message, it could be because the setting for test alerts is turned off on your phone. You might still get similar alerts again, as the system is being tested in phases across different regions.

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What this system is meant for

This Cell Broadcast system is meant for real-time alerts. It allows authorities to reach a large number of people instantly within a specific location. Systems like this have already been used earlier to send out warnings during extreme weather conditions and disasters, in multiple languages. With this in place, alerts can reach people faster and more directly, which can make a difference when time is critical.