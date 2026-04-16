Airtel 1-month plans now live: Which one should you pick? Check price, perks, more

Airtel plans: The pseudo 1-month recharges are still there, which offer only 28 days of validity. However, Airtel has finally introduced some 1-month validity prepaid plans for users, which will offer you even extra benefits too. Whether you need the daily data or some OTT app subscriptions with the basic benefits, you can find them all. Also Read: OTT releases this week (April 13-19): Euphoria S3, Toaster, Matka King, Assi and more

Here are the best 1 Month prepaid plans for Airtel users that you can choose now. Also Read: Reliance Jio quietly launches JioXplor platform: Big move into location intelligence and mapping services

1 Month Airtel Prepaid Plans

Airtel Rs 429 Plan

This plan is for users who don’t want to worry about daily data limits too much. You get 2.5GB per day with unlimited 5G, which should comfortably handle streaming, reels, and work usage. On top of that, Adobe Express Premium is included, which adds some value if you’re into quick edits or content creation. Also Read: Netflix Playground app launched: Interactive games, puzzles and learning for children with no ads

Airtel Rs 379 Plan

A slightly more balanced option, this one offers 2GB daily data with unlimited 5G access. It’s enough for everyday use without going overboard. The added Apple Music subscription makes it a good pick if you regularly stream music.

Airtel Rs 609 Plan

This one moves away from daily limits and gives you a total of 60GB data for the month. It works better if your usage is irregular, some days high, some days low. You also get Adobe Express Premium, similar to the Rs 429 plan.

Airtel Rs 319 Plan

If you want something more affordable but still practical, this plan offers 1.5GB per day with unlimited 5G. It also bundles Adobe Express Premium and Apple Music, which makes it a decent mix of data plus entertainment.

Airtel Rs 48 Plan

This is more of a basic add-on. You get 1GB of data for the entire month, so it’s not meant for heavy usage. However, the inclusion of JioHotstar for one month makes it useful if you just need occasional data with some OTT access.

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Airtel Rs 279 Plan

This sits somewhere in between. You get 1GB of data for the month with unlimited 5G, which is quite minimal, but the plan focuses more on content. It includes Netflix Basic and JioHotstar Super, making it more about streaming than data.