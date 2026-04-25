Jio’s new plan offers OTT, AI subscriptions and more: Check price and all benefits

Reliance Jio has introduced a new prepaid option called the Youth and Gaming Plan. As the name suggests, this plan is clearly meant for people who spend a lot of time gaming, streaming, or just being active on social media. Instead of keeping things limited to just data and calling, it brings a bunch of services together in one recharge. Also Read: Reliance Jio quietly launches JioXplor platform: Big move into location intelligence and mapping services

Along with regular benefits, the plan also includes a mix of subscriptions and cloud storage features. Also Read: Reliance Jio adds Rs 339 plan with calendar month validity: Full benefits inside

Jio Youth and Gaming Plan price, data benefits

The Jio Youth and Gaming Plan is priced at Rs 459 and offers 2GB of high-speed data per day. Over 28 days, this adds up to 56GB. On top of that, users also get an extra 5GB of data, taking the total to 61GB. Also Read: Google upgraded AI Pro Plan: 5TB cloud storage and advanced AI tools at no extra cost

Once the daily data limit is used, speeds drop to 64Kbps, which is standard across most prepaid plans. The plan also includes unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day.

For users in areas where 5G is available, the plan also supports unlimited 5G data under Jio’s True 5G network.

Jio Youth and Gaming Plan Details Price Rs 459 Validity 28 days Data 2GB/day + 5GB extra (61GB total) Speed after limit 64 Kbps Call/data benefits Unlimited 5G, unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day Subscriptions JioGames, FanCode, Snapchat+, JioHotstar (3 months) AI, Cloud & Extras 50GB JioAICloud, Gemini Pro (up to 18 months, 5TB storage), Wi-Fi calling/SMS abroad

Subscriptions bundled with the plan

One of the main highlights here is the bundled services. The plan includes access to JioGames Mobile, FanCode through JioTV, and Snapchat+.

There is also a three-month subscription to JioHotstar for mobile users. Along with that, users get 50GB of cloud storage through JioAICloud.

These additions are meant for users who regularly use entertainment apps, so everything is available under one recharge instead of paying separately.

Gemini Pro and cloud storage

Another part of this plan is the inclusion of Google Gemini Pro. The plan offers access to it for up to 18 months, along with 5TB of cloud storage.

This benefit is linked to continued usage. To keep using some of these benefits, you’ll need to stay on eligible Jio plans and continue recharging on time. Also, all services need to be used with the same mobile number linked to the Jio connection.

Other things to keep in mind

The plan works like any other prepaid recharge, but most of the bundled benefits depend on active usage. Missing recharges or switching plans may affect access to some services.

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There is also a feature being offered for users travelling abroad. With Wi-Fi calling enabled, incoming SMS can be received without an international roaming pack, as long as the device is connected to Wi-Fi. This can help with OTPs and banking messages.