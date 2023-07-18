comscore Tech news updates for July 18: Twitter, Threads, Airtel 5G, more
English | हिंदी
18 Jul, 2023 | Tuesday
Sign In
Hello! Manage Your Account
Sign In
Sign Up

Follow Us on

Trending : Mobile PhonesLaptopsAppsTop DealsAIOPPO India
  • Home
  • News
  • Tech news updates for July 18: Twitter, Threads, Airtel 5G, OnePlus 11 and more

Tech news updates for July 18: Twitter, Threads, Airtel 5G, OnePlus 11 and more

Shweta Ganjoo Published:Jul 18, 2023, 08:21 AM IST

Live-Blog
Live-Blog

HIGHLIGHTS

There is a lot going on in the world of technology today. On one hand, we are seeing Meta rolling out new and exciting features to its Twitter-rival, Threads by Instagram app, on the other hand Realme has announced the Early bird sale offers for its upcoming smartphone, that is, the Realme C53 5G, in India today. In addition to that, reports suggest that Airtel might soon introduce its own 5G broadband service in India. So, here are all the developments from the world of technology today:

  • Jul 18, 2023, 08:20 AM

    Threads announces Rate Limit

    Meta has announced rate limit for its newly launched Threads app. The announcement was made by Instagram boss Adam Mosseri via a post on Threads. The reason behind the move is that the company aims to limit spam attacks on the platform. 

STAY UPDATED WITH OUR NEWSLETTER

Select Language