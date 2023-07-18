HIGHLIGHTS

There is a lot going on in the world of technology today. On one hand, we are seeing Meta rolling out new and exciting features to its Twitter-rival, Threads by Instagram app, on the other hand Realme has announced the Early bird sale offers for its upcoming smartphone, that is, the Realme C53 5G, in India today. In addition to that, reports suggest that Airtel might soon introduce its own 5G broadband service in India. So, here are all the developments from the world of technology today: