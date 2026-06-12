Snapchat introduces new safety protections for users under 16: What changes

Snapchat is rolling out a new set of safety measures aimed at younger users. The update mainly affects teenagers between the ages of 13 and 15 and changes how they can share content on Spotlight, Snapchat’s short-video feed that works somewhat like Instagram Reels and TikTok. Also Read: Instagram and Facebook Reels could soon get a new way to watch episodic content

The company says the changes are designed to give younger users a more private experience while still allowing them to create and share content with people they know. Also Read: How to maintain Snapchat streaks easily

Spotlight posts will now be limited to friends

One of the biggest changes is related to Spotlight. Until now, users under 16 could upload Spotlight videos that could be viewed more broadly on the platform, although the posts were not linked directly to their public profile.

With the new update, users aged 13 to 15 will only be able to share Spotlight videos with friends they follow and who follow them back. Snapchat is also creating a dedicated profile space where these users can save and share Stories and Spotlight content with their accepted friends instead of a wider audience.

The company is also removing public engagement pressure for younger users. Things like favourite counts and other popularity-based metrics will not be shown on these profiles.

Changes for older teenagers as well

Snapchat is not completely restricting Spotlight for users aged 16 and 17. However, additional safeguards will still apply.

Teenagers in this age group can continue posting Spotlight content publicly, but distribution will be more limited. According to Snapchat, content from these users will mainly be shown to friends, followers, and people who share mutual connections.

The company says the goal is to balance self-expression with safety while reducing unwanted interactions from strangers.

Existing safety tools remain in place

The latest update adds to several safety measures Snapchat already uses for teenage accounts.

The platform says it works to stop friend requests from potential strangers from reaching teenagers. It also does not allow teens to receive messages from people they have not added as friends or who are not present in their phone contacts.

Snapchat also displays warning prompts when a teenager begins chatting with someone the system believes could be unfamiliar.

Parents can monitor certain activity through Snapchat’s Family Center as well. This includes seeing how much time teenagers spend using areas of the app such as Stories and Spotlight.

Why Snapchat is making these changes

The update comes at a time when social media platforms continue to face scrutiny over teen safety and online wellbeing.

According to reports cited in recent discussions around platform safety, concerns raised by parents, advocacy groups, and researchers have included unwanted contact from strangers, bullying, and exposure to inappropriate content. Snapchat has also faced legal challenges related to youth safety and social media addiction claims in recent years.

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The company maintains that it has invested heavily in safety features and says these latest restrictions are intended to give younger users a more controlled environment while using the platform.