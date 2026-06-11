Asked ChatGPT for a number between 1 and 100? Here’s why 73 often shows up

If you have ever asked ChatGPT to pick a number between 1 and 100, there is a good chance you may have seen 73 appear in the response. The pattern has been noticed by users across Reddit, X and online forums for quite some time. In fact, many people now ask ChatGPT the question just to see whether it will respond with 73 again. We, at Techlusive, also got the same response from the chatbot. Also Read: ASUS ExpertBook Ultra Review: Insanely Light, Surprisingly Powerful

Naturally, this has led to speculation that there might be something special about the number or that ChatGPT has been designed to favour it. However, the answer appears to be much simpler. Also Read: Google AI Plus subscribers now get 400GB cloud storage without paying more

Why 73 shows up so often?

When asked about it, ChatGPT says there is no fixed rule that makes it choose 73 every time. However, the number does tick a few boxes that make it feel random to many people. Also Read: Anthropic launches Claude Fable 5: Public version of its most powerful AI model arrives with safeguards

One explanation is that 73 sits in a part of the range that feels random to most people. Numbers like 1, 2, 99, or 100 are usually the kind of numbers people expect others to pick. Even 50 can feel like an easy choice. The number 73 sits in a slightly different spot. It sits somewhere in the middle of the range and does not feel like an obvious choice. Unlike numbers such as 7, 42, or 69, it is not one that people usually pick straight away. The fact that it is a prime number may also be one of the reasons it comes across as a little less predictable.

ChatGPT does not work like a random number generator

Part of it also comes down to how ChatGPT works. The chatbot is not designed to generate a completely random number every time it is asked. Instead, it responds based on patterns it has learned from large amounts of text. So when someone asks for a random number, the answer can sometimes reflect what appears random in human conversations.

That means the chatbot is not actually rolling a digital dice behind the scenes every time the question is asked.

The Big Bang Theory connection

There is also a pop culture link that often comes up in discussions around the number.

There is also an internet connection behind the popularity of 73. Fans of The Big Bang Theory may remember an episode where Sheldon Cooper referred to 73 as the “best number”. Since then, the number has appeared in countless memes, forum discussions, articles, and social media posts. Because of that, 73 has had a much bigger presence online than most numbers in the same range.

Does ChatGPT always respond with 73?

No. Ask the same question multiple times and you may get completely different answers. Users have shared examples where ChatGPT picked numbers such as 41, 62, 88 and many others. When we tried again, we also got 42.

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What keeps the discussion alive is that people tend to remember the times when 73 appears. Screenshots of those responses are widely shared online, which makes the pattern look even more common. That is one of the reasons why the connection between ChatGPT and the number 73 continues to pop up in conversations online.