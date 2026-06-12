Meta outage hits Instagram and Facebook globally: Users report login and feed issues

Instagram and Facebook appear to be facing a widespread outage, with users across multiple regions reporting problems accessing the platforms. According to Downdetector, Instagram has received more than 8,000 outage reports from users in India, while Facebook has crossed 1 lakh reports globally and over 1,000 reports in India. Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026 fever reaches WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook with new features

Many users say they are experiencing issues with loading feeds, refreshing content, logging into their accounts, and using certain features within the apps. While Meta has not yet officially commented on the disruption, the spike in reports suggests that the issue is affecting a significant number of users across both social media platforms. Also Read: Meta confirms over 20,000 Instagram accounts hacked through AI recovery tool flaw: ALL details

Also Read: Instagram Plus rolls out globally with 48-hour stories, bio fonts and extra features

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

This is a developing story…