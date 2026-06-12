FIFA World Cup 2026 fever reaches WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook with new features

The FIFA World Cup 2026 has officially kicked off, and Meta is bringing a number of football-themed features across its apps to keep fans engaged throughout the tournament. The company has announced new experiences for Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Threads, with a focus on live conversations, match updates, creator content, and interactive tools. Also Read: Forget birthday reminders? WhatsApp may soon schedule messages for you

The tournament began on June 11 and will run until July 19. Meta says it is working with broadcasters, players, national teams, commentators, and creators to help fans stay connected with the action as matches unfold. Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026 live streaming in India: How to watch every match on Zee5

Threads gets live football conversations

One of the biggest additions is coming to Threads. Meta is introducing Live Chats that will allow fans to join real-time discussions before, during, and after matches. Also Read: How to hide locked chats on WhatsApp

Former Sergio Aguero and Ian Wright are among the personalities who will host Live Chat sessions during the tournament. Meta says additional hosts and schedules will be announced over the coming weeks.

Threads is also getting a dedicated football community where users can follow match-day discussions, player content, and post-match reactions. Fans will be able to view live scores directly within posts and Live Chats. The platform is also adding team flairs, football-themed stickers, custom emoji reactions, broadcaster highlights, and match reminders.

Instagram and Facebook receive football-themed additions

Instagram is also getting a dedicated World Cup section where users can keep up with Reels, Stories, content from creators, broadcaster updates, and posts from participating national teams, all in one place.

Meta is additionally bringing a new “Goal!” voice effect to Instagram DMs. Users can apply the effect to voice messages, triggering football-themed animations inside chats.

Meanwhile, Facebook is getting a special Football Mode. Users can activate it by double-tapping the Facebook logo at the top of the Feed. Once enabled, it unlocks football-themed reactions, special surprises, and a dedicated football mini-game.

Meta is also bringing an AI-powered “Wear It” feature to Facebook. This tool allows users to virtually try on their favourite national team’s jersey and share the generated images as profile pictures, Stories, or regular posts.

WhatsApp and Messenger get match-day updates

On Messenger, users will receive Live Updates that can deliver important match moments directly inside group chats. This includes goals, red cards, and other major developments during games.

Messenger is also getting football-themed chat backgrounds and animated sticker packs created specifically for the tournament.

Over on WhatsApp, Meta has partnered with Adidas to temporarily transform the football emoji into the official Trionda match ball being used during the FIFA World Cup 2026.

WhatsApp users will also see football-themed video call effects, new sticker packs, and a dedicated football directory that provides scores, team information, tournament updates, and content from official channels.

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Additional safety measures during the tournament

Meta says it has also added extra safeguards across its platforms during the World Cup period. The company will display safety reminders and notices in relevant sections of its apps to help users avoid ticket scams, fraud, harassment, and other forms of abuse that typically increase around major sporting events.