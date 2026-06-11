YouTube is bringing back DMs, and this time it's all about video sharing

YouTube is once again trying its hand at direct messaging. After shutting down its original messaging feature a few years ago, the company has now expanded testing of a new in-app messaging system that lets you share videos and chat without leaving YouTube. The feature is currently available in more countries, including the US. The main purpose of this new update is simply to make video sharing quicker and easier directly within the platform. Also Read: Apple Music may finally get a free tier, but there’s a catch

Let’s be honest. Most of us still copy a YouTube link and send it through WhatsApp, Instagram, Telegram, or some other messaging app. And with the latest update, YouTube wants to change that. With the new messaging feature, you can share videos, Shorts, and other content directly inside the YouTube app. Instead of switching between apps, you can now send a video to a friend and continue discussing it within YouTube itself. Also Read: Can YouTube Music finally add playlist sorting by title, artist, and album?

How YouTube Messages works

You will notice a new Messages button inside the YouTube app. From there, you can invite other users to start a conversation. The recipient can choose to accept or decline the invitation. Videos can also be shared directly through the Share menu available on YouTube videos and Shorts. The feature is currently limited to users aged 18 and above who are signed into a YouTube account in supported regions. Also Read: AI deepfakes on YouTube? New likeness detection tool fight AI clones

Well, this isn’t just a basic sharing tool. YouTube has included several features commonly found in messaging apps. You can unsend messages, delete entire conversations, block contacts, and report chats if needed. The company says its existing Community Guidelines will continue to apply to messages and shared content as well.

There is no word yet on whether features such as group chats, voice messages, or media sharing beyond YouTube content will be introduced later.

Why is YouTube bringing it back?

Interestingly, this isn’t YouTube’s first attempt at messaging. The platform launched a similar feature in 2017 but later removed it in 2019 as it shifted focus toward public interactions through comments and community posts.

Now, YouTube appears to be taking a different approach. The idea is simple: if people are already sharing videos with friends every day, why not let them do it without leaving the app? Whether users will actually replace their existing messaging apps remains to be seen. But for those who frequently send YouTube videos to friends and family, the feature could make the process a little more convenient.

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For now, YouTube says it plans to continue expanding the experiment to more regions over time.