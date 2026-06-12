ChatGPT prices may drop as OpenAI looks to stay ahead of Anthropic

The competition between OpenAI and Anthropic could soon work in favour of users and businesses that use AI tools regularly. According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, OpenAI is exploring the possibility of lowering prices for some of its paid AI services as competition in the sector continues to grow. Also Read: Housing.com brings property search to ChatGPT: Here's how it works

The discussions reportedly centre around token pricing, which is used to measure AI usage and calculate costs for developers, startups, and enterprise customers using AI models through APIs. Also Read: Asked ChatGPT for a number between 1 and 100? Here’s why 73 often shows up

OpenAI reportedly exploring lower pricing

The reported move comes at a time when many businesses are becoming more conscious of how much they spend on AI tools. While AI adoption continues to grow, companies using AI at scale often generate large token usage through coding assistants, automation tools, chatbots, and productivity platforms. Also Read: ASUS ExpertBook Ultra Review: Insanely Light, Surprisingly Powerful

If that happens, developers, startups, and businesses using AI models could see their costs come down. For businesses that rely heavily on ChatGPT and other OpenAI services, lower token pricing could help reduce overall AI spending. That matters even more for companies that use AI across different parts of their business, whether it’s writing code, responding to customers, creating content, or handling repetitive tasks.

The report also suggests OpenAI is exploring this possibility at a time when competition from Anthropic is growing.

Anthropic gaining ground

A big reason these discussions are happening is Anthropic’s growing popularity among developers. Meanwhile, Anthropic has been attracting growing interest from developers, largely due to Claude Code. The tool has gained traction over the past few months and has helped the company strengthen its presence among enterprise customers.

That, in turn, has increased the pressure on OpenAI. As more businesses allocate larger budgets to AI tools, the competition is no longer limited to chatbot capabilities alone. Companies are now competing for developers, enterprise clients, and organisations that have made AI a regular part of their workflow. OpenAI has been pushing its own coding-focused efforts, including Codex, as it looks to keep pace in this increasingly competitive space.

Lower prices may not be an easy decision

While cheaper AI services would be welcomed by many users, there is another side to the story. Running large AI models is expensive, with companies spending billions on data centres, specialised hardware, computing power, and electricity.

Both OpenAI and Anthropic are already spending billions of dollars to train and operate their models. Any major reduction in pricing could put additional pressure on profit margins.

The discussion also comes amid growing conversations around what some industry observers call “tokenmaxxing” — a trend where businesses continue increasing AI usage in pursuit of productivity gains, even when the return on investment is not always clear.

OpenAI focusing on enterprise growth

Reports suggest OpenAI is also looking beyond traditional chatbot experiences and is working towards expanding ChatGPT into a broader platform. The company has already been integrating features such as image generation, coding tools, and productivity capabilities into its ecosystem.

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A pricing change could make OpenAI’s services more appealing when businesses are evaluating different AI platforms. However, neither OpenAI nor Anthropic has officially confirmed any plans to adjust pricing. What is clear, though, is that the race for customers is becoming more intense, with both companies looking for new ways to attract users and keep them from switching to rival platforms.