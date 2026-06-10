Foldable iPhone launch nears? iOS 27 beta reveals new clues

Apple may not have officially announced its foldable iPhone yet, but the latest version of iOS appears to be dropping some strong hints. During WWDC 2026, Apple unveiled iOS 27 and a host of new software features, but hidden references inside the developer beta have now drawn attention for a different reason. Also Read: Can smartphones affect fertility? New studies put the iPhone in focus

According to a Bloomberg report, software researcher M1Astra spotted several references inside the first developer beta of iOS 27 that appear to point towards a foldable iPhone. The findings have added weight to reports suggesting Apple could introduce its first foldable smartphone alongside the iPhone 18 Pro lineup later this year. Also Read: How to send files between Android and iPhone in seconds? JUST try this trick

iOS 27 contains references to folding hardware

The reported code strings found inside iOS 27 include references such as “foldState”, “mechanicalAngleDegrees”, and “angleDegrees”. These appear to indicate that the software can detect whether a device is folded or unfolded and even determine the angle at which it is being used. Also Read: iOS 27 Developer Beta is live: How to download it on your iPhone

The beta software also reportedly includes references related to display repair tools. The report also mentions references to a secondary display, an additional layer of cover glass, and extra light sensors. While Apple has not confirmed anything officially, these are the kind of components typically associated with foldable devices.

Another detail that caught attention was support for dual built-in displays. That is notable because most foldable smartphones currently on the market use a combination of an outer display and a larger inner screen.

New iOS 27 features could fit a foldable iPhone

Some of the features Apple announced with iOS 27 also seem like they could work well on a larger foldable screen. The company is introducing bigger widget layouts that can take up an entire screen, allowing apps like Music, News, and Weather to show much more information at a glance.

On a standard iPhone display, these changes are useful. On a larger foldable screen, they could make even more sense.

Apple has also updated its iPhone Mirroring feature in macOS 27. Users can now resize a mirrored iPhone window into a layout that resembles the dimensions of an iPad. While Apple presented this as a productivity feature, it could also be useful for a foldable iPhone with a wider inner display.

Apple preparing developers for changing screen sizes

Apple also spent time talking about app adaptability during its WWDC 2026 developer sessions. The company encouraged developers to build apps that can adjust smoothly to different screen sizes and aspect ratios instead of being designed around a single display format.

That stands out because a foldable phone effectively changes shape depending on whether it is open or closed, making flexible app layouts far more important.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

Apple has not announced a foldable iPhone yet, but the references found in iOS 27, combined with some of the new software features, suggest the company could be laying the groundwork for such a device. Current reports indicate that Apple may unveil its first foldable iPhone alongside the iPhone 18 Pro lineup, with Bloomberg reporting a possible starting price of around $2,000.