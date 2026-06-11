Housing.com brings property search to ChatGPT: Here's how it works

Searching for a home online is not an easy task; it usually involves going through multiple tabs, applying filters, comparing listings, and repeating the process until you find something suitable. To help you, Housing.com now wants to make the process little conversational with ChatGPT. Also Read: Asked ChatGPT for a number between 1 and 100? Here’s why 73 often shows up

The company has announced that its native property search experience on ChatGPT will let you discover homes through natural conversations instead of relying only on traditional search filters. In simple terms, you can now search for properties by chatting with ChatGPT much like you would speak to a real estate consultant. Whether someone is looking for a 2BHK apartment in Bengaluru near their office, a rental home within a specific budget, or properties in a particular locality, the search process can happen through a conversation. Also Read: OpenAI launches Lockdown Mode in ChatGPT to reduce prompt injection risks

How to search for property on ChatGPT

The new integration allows you to explore property options, refine your preferences, compare listings, and narrow down choices without manually browsing through multiple pages. Also Read: OpenAI plans ChatGPT superapp with coding tools and partner integrations

As generative AI becomes a bigger part of how people discover products and services online, Housing.com believes home buying and renting could also benefit from a more conversational approach. Instead of selecting dozens of filters, you can simply describe what you are looking for, and the platform can help surface relevant property options.

This comes at a time when AI-powered search is rapidly evolving beyond traditional web searches and moving towards personalised recommendations and interactive experiences.

According to Housing.com, the ChatGPT integration is part of its broader effort to simplify the home search journey using technology. The company says it is not only focusing on helping users discover properties more easily but is also investing in smarter and more immersive property viewing experiences for the future.

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ChatGPT as a one-stop destination?

This is not just about Booking.com selecting properties within the AI chatbot. Earlier, MakeMyTrip partnered with OpenAI to bring strategic planning for your travel. Similarly, ChatGPT also has several other apps integration of Canva, Apple Music, Adobe Photoshop, Spotify, TripAdvisor and more. It seems like OpenAI is trying to make ChatGPT as one-step destination.