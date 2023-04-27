Amazon Prime subscription price increased in India: Check new price

comscore
Amazon Prime subscription price increased in India: Here’s how much it costs now

Amazon has hiked the price of its Amazon Prime subscription plans in India. Here is how much the service costs now.

Highlights

  • Amazon has increased the subscription cost for Prime membership in India.
  • The price hike is available for monthly and quarterly plans only.
  • Amazon Prime subscription starts at Rs 299 in India.
amazonreuters

Image: Reuters

Amazon India, back in 2021, had hiked the price for Amazon Prime yearly subscription plan from Rs 999 annually to Rs 1,499 annually. Now, almost a year and a half later, the tech giant has hiked the cost for Amazon Prime subscription in India once again. Earlier, the Amazon Prime subscription in India started at Rs 179 for the monthly plan. Now, as per the revised plans, the monthly Prime subscription starts at Rs 299. Also Read - Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai received $226 million in 2022 amid cost cutting measures

Similarly, the quarterly plan for Amazon Prime subscription now costs Rs 599 in India. Earlier, it was available for Rs 459 in India. Also Read - Realme Nazro N55 goes on sale in India today: Check price, specifications, top offers

It is worth noting that Amazon India has not increased the price for its yearly subscription plan and its annual Prime Lite subscription plan. These plans continue to be available for Rs 1,499 and Rs 999 in India. Also Read - OnePlus TV 40 Y1S goes on sale in India: Check price, specs and availability

Also, the monthly and quarterly plans are auto-renewal plans and Amazon Prime subscribers who have already subscribed to them can continue to pay the old prices till their last renewal before January 15, 2024. Post that date, subscribers of Amazon Prime’s monthly and quarterly plan will have to pay the new and revised. Furthermore, if the subscribers’ auto payment system fails or if a subscriber revokes the consent to auto-renew, they will have to renew Prime at the new prices.

Amazon Prime updated subscription plans in India

AMAZON PRIME PLAN REVISED PRICE OLD PRICE
Monthly plan (1 month) Rs 179 Rs 299
Quarterly plan (3 months) Rs 459 Rs 599
Prime annual plan (1 year) Rs 1,499 Rs 1,499
Prime Lite plan (1 year) Rs 999 Rs 999

 

Amazon Prime annual plan vs Prime Lite plan: What’s different?

Amazon Prime’s annual subscription offers all the benefits that we have come to know over the years. This means subscribers get free delivery to eligible addresses, discounted delivery charges to eligible addresses, Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card benefits, access to Prime Reading, Amazon Music, Amazon Prime Video, Amazon family offers, early access to exclusive deals, no-cost EMI on purchases, and free-in game content.

Amazon Prime Lite subscribers, on the other hand, get free delivery to eligible addresses, discounted delivery charges to eligible addresses, Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card benefits, access to Amazon Prime Video and early and exclusive deals.

Amazon Prime Lite subscription misses out on access to Prime Reading, Amazon Music and in-game content.

  • Published Date: April 27, 2023 7:35 PM IST
