Are you an Amazon Prime member? Here is some good news for you. Amazon India has announced the list of the free games that will be available to Prime Gaming subscribers in the month of April. Prime Gaming’s April 2023 lineup includes 15 free titles that will be available to play throughout April. The company has already made Wolfenstein: The New Order, Ninja Commando, and Art of Fighting 3 available to Prime Gaming users. It will make more games available to the gaming enthusiasts throughout the course of the month. Also Read - Google drops support for third-party smart display: Here’s what that means for you

Prime Gaming’s April lineup gives users access to a host of games across genres. The list includes games such as The Beast Inside, Ghost Pilots, Beholder 2, Looking for Aliens, Magician Lord and more. Amazon Prime members can also claim the Junkrat Circus Epic skin in Overwatch 2 until April 20, and a Random Standard Epic card in Hearthstone until April 19. Also Read - Amazon fires 100 more employees in latest round of job cuts

In addition, Prime Gaming and Riot Games have renewed their deal to make in-game content for Riot’s biggest titles, including League of Legends, League of Legends: Wild Rift, Legends of Runeterra, VALORANT and Teamfight Tactics among others, available to Amazon Prime members via Prime Gaming. Also Read - Amazon announces Premium Electronics Days’ sale: Check deals, top offers

Gaming Lineup for Prime Gaming in April 2023

Here is the list of the games that will be available for free on Amazon Prime Gaming in the month of April:

Dead by Daylight – The Artist – Colorful Melancholy Outfit: Available

Divine Knockout – Moshpit Izanami: Available

Fall Guys – Protector Bundle: Available

FIFA 23 – Prime Gaming Pack: Available

Genshin Impact – Prime Bundle: Available

Hearthstone – Random Standard Epic card: Available

League of Legends – Prime Gaming Capsule: Available

League of Legends: Wild Rift – Random Emote Chest: Available

Legends of Runeterra – Rare Prismatic chest, 3 Rare Wildcards: Available

Lost Ark – Magick Society Special Dye Pack: Available

Madden NFL 23 – Free Agency Ultimate Team Pack: Available

Overwatch 2 – Junkrat Circus Epic skin: Available

PALADINS – Cottontail Seris Skin: Available

Realm Royale – Chained One Assassin Skin: Available

Rogue Company – Empress Kestrel Outfit: Available

SMITE – Heistblade Pele Skin: Available

VALORANT – Dimensional Drip Gun Buddy: Available

Warframe – Pyrana Weapon Bundle: Available

World of Tanks – Shamrock Package: Available

World of Warcraft – Big Battle Bear mount: Available

Art of Fighting 3: April 6

Ninja Commando: April 6

Wolfenstein: The New Order: April 6

Crossed Swords: April 13

Ghost Pilots: April 13

Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition: April 13

The Beast Inside: April 13

Fall Guys – Merry Mastodon Bundle: April 19

Beholder 2: April 20

Metal Slug 4: April 20

Ninja Masters: April 20

Terraformers: April 20

Grime: April 27

Looking for Aliens: April 27

Magician Lord: April 27

Sengoku: April 27