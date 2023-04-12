Are you an Amazon Prime member? Here is some good news for you. Amazon India has announced the list of the free games that will be available to Prime Gaming subscribers in the month of April. Prime Gaming’s April 2023 lineup includes 15 free titles that will be available to play throughout April. The company has already made Wolfenstein: The New Order, Ninja Commando, and Art of Fighting 3 available to Prime Gaming users. It will make more games available to the gaming enthusiasts throughout the course of the month. Also Read - Google drops support for third-party smart display: Here’s what that means for you
Prime Gaming’s April lineup gives users access to a host of games across genres. The list includes games such as The Beast Inside, Ghost Pilots, Beholder 2, Looking for Aliens, Magician Lord and more. Amazon Prime members can also claim the Junkrat Circus Epic skin in Overwatch 2 until April 20, and a Random Standard Epic card in Hearthstone until April 19. Also Read - Amazon fires 100 more employees in latest round of job cuts
In addition, Prime Gaming and Riot Games have renewed their deal to make in-game content for Riot’s biggest titles, including League of Legends, League of Legends: Wild Rift, Legends of Runeterra, VALORANT and Teamfight Tactics among others, available to Amazon Prime members via Prime Gaming. Also Read - Amazon announces Premium Electronics Days’ sale: Check deals, top offers
Gaming Lineup for Prime Gaming in April 2023
Here is the list of the games that will be available for free on Amazon Prime Gaming in the month of April:
Dead by Daylight – The Artist – Colorful Melancholy Outfit: Available
Divine Knockout – Moshpit Izanami: Available
Fall Guys – Protector Bundle: Available
FIFA 23 – Prime Gaming Pack: Available
Genshin Impact – Prime Bundle: Available
Hearthstone – Random Standard Epic card: Available
League of Legends – Prime Gaming Capsule: Available
League of Legends: Wild Rift – Random Emote Chest: Available
Legends of Runeterra – Rare Prismatic chest, 3 Rare Wildcards: Available
Lost Ark – Magick Society Special Dye Pack: Available
Madden NFL 23 – Free Agency Ultimate Team Pack: Available
Overwatch 2 – Junkrat Circus Epic skin: Available
PALADINS – Cottontail Seris Skin: Available
Realm Royale – Chained One Assassin Skin: Available
Rogue Company – Empress Kestrel Outfit: Available
SMITE – Heistblade Pele Skin: Available
VALORANT – Dimensional Drip Gun Buddy: Available
Warframe – Pyrana Weapon Bundle: Available
World of Tanks – Shamrock Package: Available
World of Warcraft – Big Battle Bear mount: Available
Art of Fighting 3: April 6
Ninja Commando: April 6
Wolfenstein: The New Order: April 6
Crossed Swords: April 13
Ghost Pilots: April 13
Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition: April 13
The Beast Inside: April 13
Fall Guys – Merry Mastodon Bundle: April 19
Beholder 2: April 20
Metal Slug 4: April 20
Ninja Masters: April 20
Terraformers: April 20
Grime: April 27
Looking for Aliens: April 27
Magician Lord: April 27
Sengoku: April 27