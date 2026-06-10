Google AI Plus subscribers now get 400GB cloud storage without paying more

Google has announced a major update for its AI Plus subscription, bringing more cloud storage without increasing the monthly price. The plan, which is Google’s most affordable AI-focused subscription, now comes with 400GB of storage instead of 200GB. Also Read: Using Chrome? Google says you should install this update immediately; 400 flaws fixed

The update is being rolled out alongside Google’s broader AI offerings powered by Gemini. While users in some markets are also seeing a price reduction, Indian subscribers will continue to pay the same amount as before while getting additional storage. Also Read: Google job cuts continue in 2026, Cloud and Threat Intelligence teams affected

Google AI Plus now offers 400GB storage

The biggest change is the increase in storage. Google AI Plus users will now get 400GB of cloud storage, up from the 200GB that was available earlier with the plan. Also Read: Google Gemini Avatar rolls out to more users: How to create AI videos using your face and voice

The extra storage can be used across Gmail, Google Drive, and Google Photos. For users who regularly back up photos, store documents, or keep years of emails in their account, the additional space means they are less likely to run into storage warnings anytime soon.

The plan continues to cost Rs 399 per month in India. While users in the US are seeing the subscription price reduced from $7.99 to $4.99 per month, there has been no pricing change announced for Indian subscribers.

AI features remain unchanged

Apart from the storage increase, all existing AI Plus benefits remain available.

Subscribers continue to get higher Gemini usage limits compared to the free version. The plan also includes access to features such as Daily Brief, scheduled interactions, Omni Flash video generation, and a 128,000-token context window.

These tools are aimed at users who regularly use Gemini for research, content creation, summarisation, planning, and productivity-related tasks.

Google has not announced any reduction in AI features or usage limits as part of the storage upgrade.

Additional benefits included with the plan

The subscription also includes expanded access across several Google AI products.

AI Plus members get larger usage limits in NotebookLM, Proofread, and AI Inbox inside Gmail. The plan also includes additional access to Google Flow, AI Studio, and Antigravity.

Another feature that remains part of the subscription is family sharing. Users can share AI Plus benefits with up to five family members, allowing multiple people to use the included AI features under the same plan.

More storage appears to be the focus

The update follows a broader push by Google to bundle more storage with its AI subscriptions. Cloud storage continues to be one of the most common concerns for users who rely heavily on Google Photos, Drive, and Gmail.

With the storage limit now increased to 400GB at the same Rs 399 monthly price, existing subscribers get additional room for photos, videos, files, and email data without needing to move to a higher-priced plan.

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The company had also recently expanded storage offerings in some of its other subscription tiers, suggesting that storage is becoming a bigger part of Google’s overall AI and cloud strategy.