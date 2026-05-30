Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket explodes in fireball during pre-launch test

Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket exploded during a pre-launch test at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The incident took place during a hotfire test, which is one of the final checks conducted before a rocket is cleared for launch. Also Read: Moon base by the next decade? NASA shares rover, lander and drone plans

The blast triggered a huge fireball at the launch site and comes at a time when Blue Origin has several important missions lined up. These include launches tied to NASA’s Moon program as well as Amazon’s Project Kuiper satellite network. Also Read: Motorola phones redirecting Amazon app users through affiliate links: What is happening

What happened during the test?

The explosion happened while Blue Origin was testing New Glenn’s seven BE-4 engines. The company was carrying out a routine hotfire test, where the engines are fired while the rocket remains on the launch pad as part of the final checks before launch. Also Read: Amazon Echo Dot Max, Echo Studio launched in India with smarter audio: Check price here

Here's our video of the explosion at Launch Complex 36. It happened about 9 pm ET (0100 UTC) as Blue Origin was beginning a static fire test of its New Glenn rocket. Watch live views: https://t.co/tm2wZQmAVD pic.twitter.com/PmbgQC6Qmq — Spaceflight Now (@SpaceflightNow) May 29, 2026

According to the company, an anomaly occurred during the test sequence. Videos from the site showed flames emerging near the lower section of the rocket before a large explosion followed. Reports suggest the fire started around the first stage of the vehicle before fuel ignited.

Blue Origin later confirmed that all personnel were safe and accounted for. Company founder Jeff Bezos also stated that nobody was injured and that teams had already started investigating what caused the failure.

Why New Glenn matters

The New Glenn rocket is one of the most important projects for Blue Origin. Standing nearly 98 metres tall, it is designed to handle heavy-lift missions and compete in a market currently dominated by other major launch providers.

The rocket is expected to play a major role in future lunar missions through Blue Origin’s Blue Moon program. NASA has selected Blue Moon as one of the systems that could help transport astronauts and cargo to the Moon as part of the Artemis program.

NASA recently confirmed plans involving Blue Moon missions that would deliver equipment and rovers to the lunar surface before future crewed landings. Because of that, any delay involving New Glenn is likely to attract attention from both NASA and industry observers.

Upcoming missions face uncertainty

Before the explosion, New Glenn was being prepared for its next mission, which was expected to launch 49 satellites for Amazon’s Project Kuiper broadband network.

The extent of damage to Launch Complex 36, currently the primary launch site for New Glenn missions, remains unclear.

Jared Isaacman has said NASA will work with Blue Origin to understand what happened and determine whether the incident will have any impact on future Artemis missions.

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Blue Origin has not announced when New Glenn testing will resume. The company is currently investigating the cause of the explosion and is expected to provide more details once that process moves forward.