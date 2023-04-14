Amazon India has some good news for those who love shopping. If you were waiting for a sale or some discounts on the purchase of an electronic device that you have been planning to buy for a long time, your wait is finally over. Jeff Bezos owned company, Amazon, has announced the dates for its Blockbuster Value Days sale. The sale is live starting today and will go on until April 17. Also Read - iQOO Z7 5G with Dimensity 920 SoC available for Rs 18,499

During the four-day sale, Amazon, one of India’s biggest e-commerce platforms, will be offering discounts and offers from sellers and brands such as Boat, Samsung, OnePlus and more across categories. Additionally, interested buyers can enjoy a 10 percent instant discount with SBI Credit Cards on EMI. Also Read - Harman set to 200 people this year, a step towards India expansion

As the sale goes live in India, we have curated some of the best deals that are being offered by Amazon during the Blockbuster Value Days sale. Check out the top deals at Amazon’s Blockbuster Value Days sale: Also Read - Apple sees worst dip in Mac sales as pandemic-driven demand slows

Top deals, discounts at Amazon’s Blockbuster Value Days sale

Mobiles

– During the Blockbuster Value Days sale, Amazon is offering Samsung M13 with a 12GB RAM and 16.72 cm FHD + Display at Rs 10,999.

– Similarly, iQOO Z7 with WiFi 6, dual 5G, 64MP ultra stable camera and host of other features is being offered at Rs 18,999.

Smartwatches

– Amazon is offering the Fastrack Reflect VOX smartwatch with a large display screen, premium touch and controls at a price of Rs 3,990.

– During the Blockbuster Value Days sale, Fire-Boltt Gladiator 1.96-inch Smart Watch will be available at Rs 2,499 at Amazon. This smartwatch offers a 1.96-inch display along with Bluetooth calling along with AI voice assistant.

Earbudsbs

– Boat Airdopes Atom 81 offer a total playtime of up to 50hrs including up to 10hrs of playtime per earbud. This earbud is available for Rs 1,119 on Amazon during the Blockbuster Value Days sale.

Smart TV devices

– During the ongoing sale, Amazon’s Fire TV Cube is available at a price of Rs 7,999.

– If you love binge-watching, Amazon is offering its Fire TV Stick 4K Max at Rs 5,199.

It is worth noting that, Amazon’s Blockbuster Value Days sale comes shortly after the company hosted the Amazon Premium Electronics Days’ sale on its platform between March 24 and March 26 this year.