FIFA World Cup 2026 live streaming in India: How to watch every match on Zee5

FIFA World Cup 2026: The FIFA World Cup is back, and the football fans are all excited to spend their evening with World Cup matches and surprise results while cheering their favourite teams. This year’s tournament is all set to begin on June 11 and will continue till July 19. Also Read: Netflix brings official FIFA World Cup 2026 game to TVs, your phone becomes the controller

Interestingly, the 2026 edition is being hosted across three countries – the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Now the important question for fans in India is simple: where can you watch all the matches live? The answer is Zee5. Also Read: 5 top OTT releases this week on Netflix, Amazon Prime, JioHotstar to watch

This is because the streaming platform has received the digital rights for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in India. That means all the viewers in India will be able to watch the match live via the Zee5 app and website. Whether you are planning to watch on a smartphone during work breaks or on a smart TV at home, Zee5 will be the place to follow the tournament. Also Read: FIFA’s new YouTube deal could change how fans watch the 2026 World Cup

FIFA World Cup 2026: Match dates

The tournament starts on June 11, while the final will take place on July 19. Over the next month, fans will get to watch the full World Cup schedule, including the group stage, Round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, third-place playoff, and the final showdown.

Here are the first-day fixtures:

Mexico v South Africa – Group A – Mexico City Stadium

Korea Republic v Czechia – Group A – Estadio Guadalajara

How much does Zee5 subscription cost?

Unlike some tournaments that occasionally offer free streaming, you will need a Zee5 subscription for the FIFA World Cup 2026 coverage. For most football fans, the Rs 799 All Access + Sports plan makes the most sense. The plan lasts for three months, which means it comfortably covers the entire World Cup season.

There is also a Premium Annual plan priced at Rs 1,699. Apart from World Cup access, it includes 4K streaming support, Dolby Atmos audio, and the ability to stream on multiple devices at the same time.

How to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 on Zee5

All you have to do is follow these steps:

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

Open the Zee5 app or website

Sign in using your mobile number

Purchase a subscription plan

Head to the Sports section

Select the FIFA World Cup match you want to watch

The good part is that you will get both Hindi and English commentary options.