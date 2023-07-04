IQOO Neo 7 Pro is expected to be one of the cheapest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 smartphones in the country.

iQOO will take wraps off its new mid-range smartphone today in India. The iQOO Neo 7 Pro will be the elder brother of the iQOO Neo 7, which was launched earlier this year in the country. Some of the highlights of the phone will be a 120Hz display, Qualcomm’s flagship-grade chipset, and 120W fast charging support.

Let’s take a look at all the details we know before its launch today.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro India launch, expected price, and availability

The iQOO Neo 7 Pro will be launched today at 12 PM in India. The smartphone is expected to arrive under Rs 40,000 price segment. As per a teaser online, the phone should start at Rs 33,999 for the base variant.

The device may arrive in more than one variant. The base variant may have 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The maxed-out variant will have 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Upon launch, the smartphone will be available for purchase on Amazon India website. As usual, expect some bank offers and exchange discounts on the phone.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro: What to expect

The iQOO Neo 7 Pro will feature the same design as the iQOO Neo 7. The internals, however, will differ significantly. It is expected to come with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ resolution. It will be a punch-hole panel that will refresh at 120Hz and will have a peak brightness of 1500 nits.

The smartphone will be powered by a flagship-grade Qualcomm chipset. It is said to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 octa-core chipset. It will be paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 internal storage. The base configuration of the phone will likely be 8GB + 128GB and the maxed-out configuration will likely be 16GB + 256GB.

As for the optics, the device will boast a triple camera system on the back with a 50MP main lens. The main lens will have OIS (Optical Image Stabilization). It will be assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro sensor. There will be a 16MP camera on the front for clicking selfies.

Moving to the battery, the smartphone may pack a 5,000mAh cell with 120W fast charging. This fast charging speed will be the same as the iQOO 11 5G, which we reviewed earlier. iQOO may offer an in-display fingerprint scanner offering added security. The phone will boot on Android 13 OS out of the box with FuntouchOS 13 on top.