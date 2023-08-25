Top 5 gaming accessories under Rs 5000 that you can buy in India

Gaming accessories can give a gamer an edge over their opponents and as video games are becoming increasingly popular demand for gaming accessories is also increasing. Gamers are increasingly looking for accessories that can provide them with a more immersive and realistic gaming experience. Some of the most popular gaming accessories include gaming monitors, gaming keyboards, gaming mice, gaming headsets, and gaming chairs. These accessories can help to improve the gaming experience by providing better visuals, more precise controls, and more immersive audio. We have compiled a list of the top five gaming accessories under Rs 5,000 that you can buy in India.

READ MORE Amazon Grand Onam Sale: Top deals on Smart TVs in the sale

Here is a list of top five gaming accessories under Rs 5,000 that you can buy in India

Razer Basilisk V3 Gaming Mouse

It comes with 10 plus one programmable buttons, which you can assign all your macros and secondary functions to execute essential actions like push-to-talk, ping, and more. It has over 16.8 million colours and countless lighting effects with 0.2ms actuation speed for up to 70 million clicks. It features a 26K DPI optical sensor, a HyperScroll Tilt Wheel and an ergonomic design with a thumb rest.

Razer Basilisk V3 Gaming Mouse is currently available for Rs 4,449.

Buy Now on Amazon

Logitech G213 Prodigy USB Gaming Keyboard

It is a full-sized keyboard with personalised five individual lighting zones from a spectrum of over 16.8 million colours. It has a slim body, and durable construction that repels liquids, crumbs and dirt for easy cleanup. The keyboard comes with an integrated palm rest and adjustable feet to let you set your keyboard to the ideal position. It has dedicated media controls to control your background track without switching out of your game.

Logitech G213 Prodigy USB Gaming Keyboard is currently available for Rs 4,495.

Buy Now on Amazon

boAt Immortal Im 1300 Wireless Gaming Headphone

It offers dual connectivity modes– 2.4GHz ultra-low latency via dongle and Bluetooth v5.1. These headphones offer dual mics- a detachable Boom mic for gaming and a passive mic for casual usage. It has 3-colour LEDs and a soft ear cushion with an ergonomic, adaptive build. It provides a nonstop playtime of up to 14 hours via Bluetooth mode, whereas the 2.4GHz ultra-low latency mode stays up to 11 hours.

boAt Immortal Im 1300 Wireless Gaming Headphone is currently available for Rs 3,998.

Buy Now on Amazon

Logitech G F710 Wireless Gamepad

It comes with 2.4 GHz data transmission and works with Sony Android TVs. Its D-pads rest on a single pivot point that results in imprecise control. It comes with dual vibration feedback motors.

Logitech G F710 wireless gamepad is currently available for Rs 4,295.

Buy Now on Amazon

Sunkizzrs gaming trigger

It is made using solid ABS materials and high-quality nickel-plated alloy buttons, specially designed for mobile shooting games. It has capacitance conduction technology that realises zero delays in real-time response by sending a capacitance signal and simulates human hand touch and mouse-like mechanical click. It comes with scratch scratch-resistant design, which will not leave traces or dents on the phone or screen. It supports most FPS games.

Sunkizzrs gaming trigger is currently available for Rs 599.