Vivo V70 FE first sale today: Everything you need to know about price, availability and bank discounts

Vivo launched its new smartphone in India – the Vivo V70 FE as part of the Vivo V70 series. The device is focused on camera and battery performances. The first sale of Vivo V70 FE has started today, revealing several discounts and deals, allowing buyers to purchase the device at discounted rate. With its first sale, Vivo is offering multiple bank discounts and benefits to attract buyers. Also Read: Vivo V70 FE launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo: Check price and availability

Vivo V70 FE First Sale Date and Time in India

The first sale of the Vivo V70 FE begins today and is now live for buyers across India. The sale started at 12: 00 PM and is available through the Vivo India website, Amazon, Flipkart, and offline retail stores. The smartphone comes in Monsoon Blue and Northern Lights Purple color options. Early buyers can take advantage of limited-time launch offers during this sale period.

Vivo V70 FE Price

The Vivo V70 FE starts at Rs 37,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The 8GB + 256GB model is priced at Rs 40,999, while the 12GB + 256GB variant costs Rs 44,999. During the first sale, customers can get an instant discount of up to Rs 4,100 using Axis, HDFC, SBI, and Kotak bank cards.

EMI transactions also include benefits, along with no-cost EMI options for up to 12 months. Additional offers include discounts on screen protection and cloud storage benefits.

Vivo V70 FE Specifications

The smartphone features a 6.83-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers up to 1,900 nits brightness and HDR10+ support for better visuals. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo chipset. It comes with up to 12GB RAM and fast storage. The phone runs on Android 16 with OriginOS 6 and promises long-term software updates.

For optics, the Vivo V70 FE comes with a 200MP main camera with optical image stabilisation. It also includes an ultra-wide camera for wider shots. On the front, there is a 50MP selfie camera.

The phone is equipped with a large 7,000mAh battery that supports 90W fast charging. It also includes bypass charging for better efficiency during use.

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The device supports 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and USB Type-C. It also includes multiple navigation systems like GPS and NavIC. For durability, the phone has IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.