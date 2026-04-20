Infinix Note 60 Pro sale in India: Price, offers, specs and availability details

Infinix has started the first sale of its new Note 60 Pro smartphone in India. The device is now available for purchase from 12 PM IST on Flipkart. After its recent launch, the phone is entering the open sale phase with several bank offers and bundled benefits. Also Read: Infinix Note 60 Pro launched in India with Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset and 50MP OIS main camera

Infinix Note 60 Pro price in India and launch offers

The Infinix Note 60 Pro comes in two variants. The 8GB RAM with 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 31,999. The higher variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs 34,999. Buyers can get an instant discount of Rs 3,000 using Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, or SBI credit cards. Also Read: Infinix Note 60 Pro launch confirmed in India for THIS date; Gets LED Matrix back panel

There is also an exchange offer of up to Rs 2,000, which can reduce the final cost further. Infinix is also offering a free MagPower Speaker worth Rs 3,999 with the purchase. Additionally, users will get a one-time screen replacement service valid for one year. Also Read: This Infinix phone borrows a lot from iPhone 17 Pro and Nothing Phone 3

Infinix Note 60 Pro Specifications

The smartphone features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution. It comes with a 144Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and gaming. The screen also supports high brightness levels, going up to 4500 nits, which helps in outdoor visibility. The curved design adds a premium look, while Gorilla Glass protection improves durability.

The device is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset. It is paired with up to 8GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB storage. The phone also includes a large cooling system to manage heat during gaming and heavy usage.

For battery, the phone packs a 6500mAh unit. It supports 90W fast charging and also offers 30W wireless charging. This setup is designed to provide long usage time and quick charging when needed.

Camera

The phone comes with a triple camera setup. It includes a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 13MP front camera. It supports 4K video recording and HDR imaging features.

On the software side, the device runs on XOS 16 based on Android 16. It also includes an AI assistant for tasks like translation and summarization. Infinix has promised three Android updates and five years of security updates.

Availability

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The phone includes JBL-tuned stereo speakers for better audio quality. It also comes with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. Buyers can purchase the device through Flipkart starting today as part of the first sale.