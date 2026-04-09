OnePlus Nord 6 sale begins in India: When and where can you buy the smartphone today

The OnePlus Nord 6 has been introduced in India this week with power-packed features and enhancements. The device is designed for users who want fast performance, smooth display, and long usage time. The smartphone is packed with features like 50MP main camera, 50MP main camera, and 9,000mAh battery. It is also seen as a rebranded version of the OnePlus Turbo 6, offering premium features in the mid-range segment. Also Read: OnePlus Nord 6 vs OnePlus Nord 5: 7 key differences to know before buying

OnePlus Nord 6 First Sale Begins in India

The OnePlus Nord 6 will go on sale in India today at 12:00 PM. Buyers can purchase it via e-commerce site Amazon, the official OnePlus website, and offline partner stores across the country. Also Read: OnePlus Nord 6 launches with 9,000mAh battery and 165Hz display; Check price here

OnePlus Nord 6 Price and Offers in India

OnePlus Nord 6 base variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs 38,999. The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage option costs Rs 41,999. As part of launch offers, Axis Bank credit card users can get an instant discount of Rs 2,000 on full swipe payments.

Customers using EMI options with Axis Bank and HDFC Bank cards can get an additional Rs 3,000 discount. These offers lower the effective price during the early sale period.

Display and Performance Features

The OnePlus Nord 6 comes with a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display and a 165Hz refresh rate. It supports up to 3,600 nits brightness and 3840Hz PWM dimming for reduced flicker. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor with up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 4.1 storage. A large cooling system helps maintain performance during heavy usage. It runs on Android 16 with OxygenOS 16 and will receive long-term updates.

Camera and Audio Setup

The device includes a 50MP main camera with OIS and an 8MP ultrawide lens. For selfies, it has a 32MP front camera. It also features dual stereo speakers with OReality Audio for better sound output. A Plus Key allows users to save content quickly into a dedicated space for later use.

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Battery, Connectivity, and Durability

The OnePlus Nord 6 is powered by a 9,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging and 27W reverse charging support. It offers 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 6, and USB Type-C connectivity. The device includes strong durability features with multiple IP ratings and MIL-STD certification. It is available in Fresh Mint, Pitch Black, and Quick Silver colors.