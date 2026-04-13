Apple MacBook Air M5 price cut by Rs 16,610 on Vijay Sales; Should you buy it?

The Apple MacBook Air M5 hasn’t been out for too long, but it’s already witnessing some interesting discounts across online retailers. At launch, the base model started at around Rs 1,19,900, but with ongoing offers, the effective price can drop massively. In some cases even closer to the Rs 75,000-Rs 90,000 range, depending on bank offers, exchange, and student discounts. Also Read: Apple’s foldable iPhone to go on sale with iPhone 18 pro lineup: Limited stock expected

So the question is simple, does this make it a better buy now and how much it will cost? Read on. Also Read: Apple AI smart glasses 2026 leak: Everything revealed about designs camera and features before launch

Apple MacBook Air M5 price cut

On Vijay Sales, the Apple MacBook Air M5 is available at a discounted price of Rs 1,10,290 for the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage option, which is a flat discount of Rs 9,610 without any worries. Also Read: Vijay Apple days sale 2026: iPhone 17 series, iPhone 16 series and iPhone 15 get big price cuts

On top of it, you can also get a flat discount of Rs 7000 on ICICI, SBI and Axis bank credit card options. This will further bring down the price of the MacBook Air M5 to just Rs 1,03,290.

What does it offer?

On the outside, nothing really changes. You still get the same slim aluminium body, lightweight design, and familiar 13-inch and 15-inch options. The real difference is inside. MacBook Air comes with the M5 chip brings better performance, especially for AI-related tasks and graphics-heavy work.

For most people, the MacBook Air M5 works best in daily usage. If you’re someone who carries your laptop around a lot, the Air still does what it always did well. At full price, the MacBook Air M5 always feels slightly expensive for casual users. And if you’re already in the Apple ecosystem, sharing becomes easier too.

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Even with the price cut, it’s not for everyone. If your usage is basic, streaming, light browsing, occasional work, then there are cheaper laptops that can handle that just fine. Also, newer alternatives (including Apple’s own lineup) are starting to overlap in pricing.