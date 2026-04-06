Realme 16 5G first sale in India: Everything you need to know before buying

The Realme 16 5G is now available for purchase in India. The sale starts today at 12 PM through online and offline platforms. This smartphone is the latest addition to the Realme 16 series. It brings a strong battery, high refresh rate display, and updated design. The phone is aimed at users looking for performance and long battery life. Also Read: Realme 16 5G launched in India with selfie mirror and 7,000mAh battery: Price, specs, sale date

Realme 16 5G Price and Availability

The Realme 16 5G is available in multiple variants. The base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 31,999. The 8GB with 256GB storage variant costs Rs 33,999. The top model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs 36,999. Also Read: Realme 16 5G India launch date confirmed: Expected specifications, features

Buyers can purchase the device through Flipkart, Realme’s official website, and retail stores. There are offers available as well. Users can get a bank discount of Rs 2,000 or an exchange bonus of up to Rs 6,000. Also Read: Realme 16 5G teased with ‘Selfie Mirror’ feature ahead of India launch: What to expect

Realme is offering a flat Rs 2,000 bank discount or a Rs 5,000 exchange bonus on the purchase of the Realme 16 5G. The company also has a loyalty program, which allows existing Realme users to avail an additional Rs 1,000 exchange bonus above the regular offer.

Display and Performance

The Realme 16 5G features a 6.57-inch AMOLED display. It supports a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling and better visuals. The screen also offers high brightness, making it easier to use outdoors.

The device is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Turbo octa-core chipset. It is paired with 8GB/12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB/256GB (UFS 2.2) storage. The smartphone is designed to handle daily tasks and multitasking with ease.

Camera Features

The smartphone comes with a 50MP main rear camera. It is paired with a secondary sensor for basic photography support. One unique addition is a small mirror near the camera, which helps users take better selfies using the rear camera.

On the front, the phone has a 50MP camera. It is useful for selfies and video calls. The camera setup focuses on delivering clear and detailed images in different conditions.

Battery and Software

The Realme 16 5G packs a 7,000mAh battery. It supports 60W fast charging and also offers reverse charging. The battery is designed to last long and support many charging cycles.

The device runs on Android 16 with Realme UI 7.0. The company has promised three Android updates and four years of security updates.

IP Ratings and Connectivity

The phone comes with IP69 protection, which helps resist dust and water. It also supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3. An in-display fingerprint sensor is included for security.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

Overall, the Realme 16 5G focuses on battery life, display quality, and balanced performance. It is a strong option in its price range for users who want a reliable 5G smartphone.