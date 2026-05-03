Samsung Galaxy S26, S26+, S26 Ultra price drop in India: Where should you buy now?

Samsung Galaxy S26 series was launched earlier this year, however, the constant price hikes and the tensions around the component costs rarely offered any relief. Now, Samsung is offering its customers a decent price cut on its entire flagship series — the Galaxy S26. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S26 vs Galaxy S26+: Which one makes more sense?

The discount is available across the devices without any condition of card offers or exchange on Samsung’s online and offline stores. But the question is — should you buy these? Also, which platform is offering the best deal? Know all the details here. Also Read: Samsung working on new AI-powered smart glasses to compete Meta: Gemini AI integration and Android XR

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Price Drop

Samsung is offering a flat discount on the Galaxy S26 series — the standard model, the Galaxy S26+ and the top-end Galaxy S26 Ultra. Note, they were launched at a starting price of Rs 87,999 for the Galaxy S26, Rs 1,19,999 for the Galaxy S26+ and the Galaxy S26 Ultra at Rs 1,39,999.

Right now, Samsung is offering a flat discount of Rs 8,000 on the S26, Rs 10,000 off on the S26+ and Rs 9,000 off on the premium Galaxy S26 Ultra.

That means you don’t need to put extra effort into bringing these premium devices home. And what about the other e-commerce websites, such as Amazon and Flipkart? Here’s how much these will cost you after discount:

Model Variant Launch Price Discount Amount (Samsung Store) Final Price (Samsung Store) Amazon Price Flipkart Price Galaxy S26 12GB + 256GB Rs 87,999 Rs 8,000 Rs 79,999 Rs 87,999 Rs 75,999 Galaxy S26 12GB + 512GB Rs 1,07,999 Rs 8,000 Rs 99,999 Rs 1,07,999 Rs 1,07,999 Galaxy S26 Plus 12GB + 256GB Rs 1,19,999 Rs 10,000 Rs 1,09,999 Rs 1,09,999 Out of stock Galaxy S26 Plus 12GB + 512GB Rs 1,39,999 Rs 10,000 Rs 1,29,999 Rs 1,29,999 Rs 1,39,999 Galaxy S26 Ultra 12GB + 256GB Rs 1,39,999 Rs 9,000 Rs 1,30,999 Rs 1,19,999 Out of stock Galaxy S26 Ultra 12GB + 512GB Rs 1,59,999 Rs 9,000 Rs 1,50,999 Rs 1,35,999 Rs 1,29,999 Galaxy S26 Ultra 16GB + 1TB Rs 1,89,999 Not available Not available Not available Not available

Where should you buy it?

If you’re looking for the lowest price right now, the answer isn’t the same for every model. For the standard Galaxy S26, Flipkart clearly has the best deal at Rs 75,999, which even beats Samsung’s official discount.

The Galaxy S26+ is a bit simple as Amazon and Samsung Store are offering it at the same effective price of Rs 1,09,999, while Flipkart doesn’t really come into the picture here.

When it comes to the Galaxy S26 Ultra, Amazon has the lowest listed price for the 256GB variant at Rs 1,19,999, while Flipkart is offering the 512GB variant at the best price of Rs 1,29,999.

So overall, Flipkart works best for S26 and Ultra, while Amazon (or Samsung Store) makes more sense for the S26+.

Galaxy S26 vs S26+ vs S26 Ultra: Which one should you buy?

If you want a compact flagship that just works without overthinking, the Galaxy S26 makes the most sense (Samsung Galaxy S26, S26 Plus Review). It’s lighter, easier to handle, and still delivers solid performance for daily use. The S26+ is for those who care more about screen size and battery – it feels more practical if you watch a lot of content or stay on your phone longer.

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And then there’s the S26 Ultra (Review), which is clearly for power users. If you want the best display, more versatile cameras, S Pen, and that added “flagship feel,” the Ultra justifies its price better than the other two.