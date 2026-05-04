5 best smartphone deals that I am waiting to check during Amazon and Flipkart sale

Summer sales are just around the corner and I am waiting for some particular deals which are expected to get a massive price drop to make them an interesting buy. Amazon has announced that the Great Summer Sale 2026 will begin on May 8th, while Flipkart’s sale is set for May 9th. Also Read: How I choose the right air cooler under Rs 6,000 for my room size

The constant price hikes due to rising component costs are making it difficult to calmly consider the next smartphone. From budget, mid-range, to the premium ones — almost every segment of smartphones is witnessing a hike. But the upcoming sales bring a ray of hope to finally get some decent discount. Also Read: Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 announced: Date, offers and top deals revealed

Here are the 5 smartphones that I am eagerly waiting to check during the upcoming Amazon and Flipkart sales and make the final decision on which phone will be a perfect buy.

5 best smartphone deals during Amazon and Flipkart sale

1. iPhone 17

One of the top considerations is the iPhone 17. As we are nearing the iPhone 18 series launch, the iPhone 17 price is all set to drop. That’s how it has been. It was launched at a starting price of Rs 82,900. However, Flipkart is tipped to offer it for Rs 71,900 with the bank offers and price cut.

2. iPhone 17 Pro/Pro Max



If I decide to stretch the budget a bit, then the Apple iPhone 17 Pro or even the iPhone 17 Pro Max are also on my watchlist. While Reports suggest the iPhone 17 could drop close to Rs 1,09,900 from its launch price of Rs 1,34,900, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max may drop to Rs 1,24,900 during the Flipkart summer sale. That’s a big difference, especially if you care about camera upgrades and long-term usage.

3. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Another deal that looks hard to ignore is on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. Originally priced at Rs 1,29,999, Amazon has already teased a sale price of Rs 94,999. This will surely be an interesting buy if I could grab it at this price. This will be perfect for those who need a big display, S Pen support, and a flagship-level performance.

4. OnePlus Nord 6

This will not be a massive drop. But considering the value-for-money offering, the OnePlus Nord 6 seems a good buy even for my father. It is expected to drop to around Rs 36,999 from its launch price of Rs 38,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

5. Google Pixel 10

The Google Pixel 10 is another option in mind, which I can consider. And during the upcoming Flipkart sale, it is teased to be available for Rs 59,999 against the launch price of Rs 79,999 for the 256GB storage option. However, one thing that we must note is that pixels are more about camera consistency, along with software experience over performance.

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