Vivo T5 Pro 5G first sale starts today in India: Price, offers, and where to buy

The new Vivo T5 Pro 5G is now available for sale in India, and it brings a mix of performance and battery-focused features. The smartphone was launched recently and is now going on sale for the first time. It targets users who want a strong battery, smooth display, and reliable performance in one device. Also Read: Vivo T5 Pro 5G launched in India with a 9,020mAh battery and a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset

Vivo T5 Pro 5G sale in India, Price, Availability

The Vivo T5 Pro 5G sale starts at 12 pm today. Buyers can purchase the phone through Flipkart, Vivo’s official store, and retail outlets. The starting price is Rs 29999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM and 256GB model is priced at Rs 33999, while the 12GB RAM and 256GB version costs Rs 39999. There is also an instant discount of up to Rs 3000 on selected bank cards, which makes the deal more attractive. Also Read: Vivo T5 Pro 5G India launch teased: 9,020mAh battery confirmed

Vivo T5 Pro 5G Specifications

The phone comes with a 6.8-inch AMOLED display that offers a 1.5K resolution. It supports a 144Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and gaming. The display also reaches up to 5000 nits brightness, which helps in outdoor visibility. The device has a slim body and weighs 213 grams, making it easier to handle despite the large battery. Also Read: Vivo T5 Pro leak reveals India launch timeline, price and key specs

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. This setup is suitable for daily tasks, gaming, and multitasking. It also includes a large vapour chamber cooling system that helps control heat during long usage.

One of the key features of this phone is its 9020mAh battery. It supports 90W fast charging, which helps charge the device quickly. The battery is designed to last longer over time and maintain its health for years. This makes it useful for users who need long battery backup.

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The phone has a 50MP main camera with OIS and a 2MP sensor for portrait shots. On the front, it offers a 32MP camera for selfies and video calls. Both cameras support 4K video recording. The device runs on Android 16 and will receive long-term updates, including security support.