One97 Communications Limited (OCL) owned Paytm payments and financial services company on Thursday launched the all-new Paytm SBI Credit Card in India. Also Read - Paytm revenue jumps 51.5 percent in Q4, riding high on loan sanctions

The new credit card comes in collaboration with SBI, India’s top public sector bank, and NPCI’s RuPay. Up to 3 percent cashback, exclusive privileges, and UPI support are some of the benefits of the Paytm SBI Credit Card. Also Read - UPI transactions over Rs 2,000 will be charged at 1.1 percent starting April 1

Paytm SBI Credit Card: Benefits and availability

The Paytm SBI Credit Card is powered by NPCI’s RuPay and comes with a host of benefits. Those who own the new Credit Card will be able to enjoy exclusive privileges worth up to Rs 75,000 with a complimentary Paytm First Membership that includes OTT platform membership and flight ticket discounts on the Paytm app. Also Read - Paytm Wallet is now acceptable on all UPI QRs

Paytm SBI Credit Card users will be able to swipe their cards anywhere online and offline. Cardholders will be able to get up to 3 percent cashback on movie bookings and travel tickets on the Paytm app.

Other purchases on the Paytm app will get you 2 percent cashback, while swiping the Credit Card elsewhere will get you a flat 1 percent cashback.

Since Paytm has partnered with NPCI’s Rupay, the Paytm SBI Card will support UPI. What this means is you can simply add the card for UPI payments on the Paytm app and by inputting your UPI Pin you can transact. This eliminates the need of pulling out the card every time you want to pay via the Paytm SBI Credit Card.

However, the UPI feature will be live shortly. It’s unclear when Paytm will start taking registrations for the new card on the app. Currently, Paytm’s HDFC Credit Card is live and offers similar benefits.

Commenting on the launch of the new Paytm SBI Credit Card, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder and CEO of Paytm said, “India is at the cusp of the next payments revolution where credit will become the mainstream payment choice. Together with SBI Card, Paytm RuPay Credit Card will be a great choice for consumers. Our users are already savvy on QR code-based payments and with RuPay credit cards working on UPI QR codes, transactions through mobile phones will get a further boost, marking a new era in digital payments.”

“We partnered with Paytm to launch this card with the intent to make credit cards more accessible to young and digitally-evolved customers. Paytm SBI Card has become one of the popular cards in our portfolio and with its launch on RuPay network we are further strengthening product value proposition. With RuPay’s extensive reach across India and acceptance of RuPay credit cards on UPI, customers can leverage this card to derive maximum value from their spends,” said Rama Mohan Rao Amara, MD and CEO, SBI Card.