comscore
हिंदी
  • Home
  • News
  • How to avoid UPI fraud by identifying fake requests and common scam tricks

How to avoid UPI fraud by identifying fake requests and common scam tricks

Learn UPI payment safety tips to avoid fraud, set transaction limits, and use AutoPay securely. Simple steps to protect your money.

Edited By: Deepti Ratnam| Published By: Deepti Ratnam| Published: Apr 21, 2026, 12:19 PM (IST)

  • whatsapp
  • twitter
  • facebook
  • whatsapp
  • twitter
  • facebook
untitled (18)zoom icon
18

UPI payment safety tips: How to stay protected

UPI payments are fast and easy, but they require careful use. Always check the receiver name before sending money to avoid mistakes. Do not share your UPI ID or QR code with unknown people. Stay alert while making payments, especially on public networks.

untitled (17)zoom icon
28

Common mistakes to stop now

Never enter your UPI PIN to receive money, as it is only needed for sending payments. Fraudsters often send fake requests to trick users into approving payments. Avoid clicking on unknown or suspicious links related to transactions. Always verify the source before accepting any request.

untitled (16)zoom icon
38

Set UPI transaction limits

Most UPI apps allow users to set daily transaction limits for better control. Using this feature can reduce risk in case of fraud or misuse. Lower limits help protect your bank balance from large losses. You can adjust these limits based on your daily payment needs.

untitled (15)zoom icon
48

UPI AutoPay guide

UPI AutoPay is useful for managing subscriptions and recurring bills. It should only be enabled for trusted apps and services. Always check the amount and payment frequency before approval. Disable AutoPay if the service is no longer required.

untitled (14)zoom icon
58

Secure your UPI PIN

Your UPI PIN should always be kept private and secure. Do not store it in notes, messages, or easily accessible places. Changing your PIN regularly adds an extra layer of safety. Use a strong and unique PIN combination to avoid easy guesses.

untitled (13)zoom icon
68

Safe UPI apps usage

Always download UPI apps from official app stores to avoid fake versions. Keeping the app updated helps fix security issues and bugs. Enable app lock or biometric security for extra protection. Avoid using your account on shared or public devices.

untitled (12)zoom icon
78

Spot fake UPI requests

Carefully check payment requests before approving them in your app. Fake requests often create urgency or offer rewards to mislead users. Do not rush while confirming any transaction details. Take a moment to verify everything before entering your PIN.

untitled (19)zoom icon
88

What to do after UPI fraud

If you face fraud, report it to your bank immediately without delay. Use your UPI app to raise a complaint as soon as possible. You can also call the cyber fraud helpline 1930 for support. Blocking your account or app access can help prevent further loss.