comscore
English | हिंदी
06 Sep, 2023 | Wednesday

Follow Us on

Trending : Mobile PhonesLaptopsAppsTop DealsAIOPPO India
  • Home
  • News
  • Google reveals new 3D logo for Android: Here are the details

Google reveals new 3D logo for Android: Here are the details

Google after almost five years is giving a new look to the Android logo.

Edited By: Pranav Sawant

Published: Sep 06, 2023, 11:02 AM IST

New Android logo
New Android logo

Story Highlights

  • Google has revealed the new logo design for Android.
  • The new 3D Android logo replaces the 2D logo from 2019.
  • Google plans to launch Android 14 next month.

Google has officially revealed its new Android logo. The new 3D logo replaces the 2D logo from 2019. The new design change is said to match Google’s own branding.

READ MORE
New malware targets Android users via social media; Govt alerts

“We believe our brand system and how we show up visually to the world as Android should reflect Android’s core ethos of being open, iterative and inclusive. That’s why we’re sharing an update to our visual identity that better represents our Android community — and it’s also a lot of fun, too,” noted Google in its blog post.

READ MORE
X is getting Instagram-like audio and video calling feature: Check details

Developing…

READ MORE
Google is bringing its generative AI-powered Search to India: Here’s how it will change your searching habits

Author Name | Pranav Sawant

Related Stories

Tags

AndroidAndroid logo

STAY UPDATED WITH OUR NEWSLETTER

Select Language