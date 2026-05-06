CMF Watch 3 Pro with ChatGPT integration, dual-band GPS launches in India: Price, features

CMF has launched its new smartwatch in India, the CMF Watch 3 Pro, and it focuses on things like fitness tracking, AI features, and battery life. The watch was already introduced globally earlier and is now available in India. The wearable offers practical features like dual-band GPS, long battery life, and added AI tools like ChatGPT support. Also Read: OnePlus 15, 15R, Nothing Phone 4a series get price hike in India: What’s changed

CMF Watch 3 Pro price in India, sale details

The CMF Watch 3 Pro is priced at Rs 7,999. As part of a limited-time launch offer, it is available at Rs 6,999. Also Read: Mind-reading cap? This AI cap can turn your thoughts into text

Early access sale starts on May 7 at 12 PM, while open sale begins on May 8. The watch will be available on Flipkart and offline retail stores. It comes in Dark Grey, Light Green, Light Grey, and Orange colour options. Also Read: Nothing’s AirDrop alternative Warp vanishes within hours, leaves users confused

Display, design and build

The smartwatch features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with 466 x 466 resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, and 326ppi pixel density. The panel goes up to 670 nits of brightness and also supports Always-On Display.

You get over 120 watch faces to choose from, including dynamic, static, photo, video, and even AI-generated ones through Watch Face Studio.

The watch has a metal build and comes with silicone straps that you can swap out if needed. It also carries an IP68 rating, so basic dust and water exposure shouldn’t be an issue.

ChatGPT integration and smart features

You also get ChatGPT support on the watch, which lets you ask simple queries, set reminders, or get quick responses using voice.

There’s a voice recorder as well, and it can convert recordings into text, which is useful for quick notes. Apart from that, it covers the usual features like Bluetooth calling, notifications, quick replies, music and camera controls, weather updates, world clock, alarm, stopwatch, timer, calculator, torch, calendar, and find my phone. Gesture controls are also included, so you can trigger certain actions without touching the screen.

It runs on Bluetooth 5.3 and works with Android 6.0+ and iOS 13+ devices. It works with the Nothing X app, which also integrates with Strava, Apple Health, and Google Health Connect.

Fitness tracking and health features

The CMF Watch 3 Pro supports 131 sports modes and 7 smart activity recognition modes. Health features include heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, enhanced sleep tracking, stress tracking, women’s health tracking, hydration reminders, and inactivity alerts. On the fitness side, it tracks calories, distance, exercise duration, and overall activity through something called Active Score.

The watch also includes AI-based running coaching, which gives you workout summaries, training load details, recovery insights, and even predictions for 5K and 10K runs. The watch also includes guided breathing exercises and 3D animated warm-up guides.

For navigation, the watch supports dual-band GPS (L1 + L5), along with GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and BeiDou systems.

The watch features a bunch of sensors, including an accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, heart rate sensor, SpO2 sensor, and a linear vibration motor.

Battery life and performance

The smartwatch packs a 350mAh battery, which is rated to last up to 13 days with typical use. With heavy usage, battery is claimed to last around 10 to 11 days. With Always-On Display enabled, it is said to drop to around 4.5 days. With power-saving mode, users can extend usage up to 60 days.

According to the company, the watch supports up to 17.9 hours of Bluetooth calling and around 17.2 hours of GPS usage. It takes about 99 minutes for a full charge.

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Category Details Build & Design Metal body + liquid silicone strap Display 1.43-inch AMOLED, 466 x 466 pixels, 326 PPI, up to 670 nits brightness, 60Hz refresh rate, 120+ customisable watch faces Fitness & Sports 131 sports modes, 7 smart activity recognition modes, Smart movement algorithm Health Tracking 24-hour heart rate monitoring Resting & exercise heart rate Heart rate alerts SpO2 monitoring Sleep tracking (enhanced) Stress monitoring Women’s health tracking Active Score Step count, calories, distance, exercise duration Water reminder, stand reminder Battery 350mAh Li-ion battery Charging time: 99 minutes Typical usage: up to 13 days Heavy usage: up to 10 days AOD + heavy use: ~4.5 days Power saving mode: up to 60 days Bluetooth calling: up to 17.9 hours GPS usage: up to 17.2 hours Sensors Accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light sensor Heart rate & SpO2 sensor Linear vibration motor GPS & Navigation Dual-band GPS (L1 + L5) GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, BeiDou Smart Features ChatGPT integration Voice recorder with transcription Essential News Bluetooth calling Message notifications & quick replies Music & camera control Watch Face Studio Photo & video watch faces Breathing exercises Weather, alarm, timer, stopwatch Calendar, calculator, world clock Flashlight, find my phone Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3 Android 6.0+ support iOS 13+ support App Support Nothing X app Durability IP68 water and dust resistance

CMF Watch 3 Pro competitors

In this segment, the CMF Watch 3 Pro competes with the Amazfit Bip 6 and Polar-powered Moto Watch. These offer similar tracking features, but CMF is adding ChatGPT support and deeper integration with its Nothing ecosystem.