Google Android Show announced for May 12: Android 17, Gemini AI and XR - What to expect

Google I/O 2026: Just days before the main Google I/O 2026 begins, Google is giving Android its own spotlight once again. The company has officially confirmed that “The Android Show: I/O Edition” will take place on May 12, ahead of the bigger Google I/O event scheduled for May 19 and 20. Also Read: Google Gemini gets big update: Now create and download files instantly

The event will be streamed virtually and, according to Google, this could be “one of the biggest years for Android yet.” While the company has not fully revealed what’s coming, leaks, beta updates, and last year’s announcements already give a fair idea of what you may expect. Also Read: Google Gemini now lets you download files from chat; Here's how to create PDFs, Word, Excel files

Android 17 announcement possible

Not hard to guess, one of the biggest expectations from the Android Show is a closer look at Android 17. Google has already rolled out multiple beta versions this year, but several features are still under wraps. Several reports suggest Android 17 may continue the visual redesign approach introduced with Material 3 Expressive. More blur and translucent effects are expected across the interface, including areas like the volume panel, power menu, and quick settings. Also Read: Samsung working on new AI-powered smart glasses to compete Meta: Gemini AI integration and Android XR

There are also talks about a redesigned quick settings layout on Pixel devices, where users may get the option to choose between separate panels or a combined interface. Apart from that, Android 17 could bring app-locking directly from the home screen, something many Chinese Android skins already offer.

AI Features will be the focus

Even though Android is getting a separate event, AI is still expected to dominate many announcements. Last year’s Android-focused stream introduced Gemini expansion across devices, scam detection tools, and new safety features. This time too, Google may showcase how Gemini AI is being integrated deeper into Android phones, tablets, watches, TVs, and even cars. With Google pushing AI into almost every product category, Android has become one of the easiest places to see those changes in everyday use.

Android XR

Another area that may get attention is Android XR. Rumours around Android-powered smart glasses and mixed-reality devices have been growing steadily over the past few months. Currently, Samsung’s Galaxy XR remains one of the known Android XR devices, but several brands are expected to join the category soon. Reports suggest companies like Google and XREAL may also reveal more developments related to XR hardware later this year.

Google had briefly teased smart glasses during last year’s I/O keynote, so a bigger update this time would not be surprising. The Android Show is usually not limited to smartphones alone. Last year, Google also introduced updates related to Wear OS, Find Hub, scam protection, and Google Messages safety tools. That means smaller announcements around watches, hearing aids, accessibility, and connected devices could also appear during the stream.

The Android Show – When And Where To Watch

The Android Show: I/O Edition will take place virtually on May 12 at 10:00 AM PT, which is 10:30 PM IST for viewers in India. The livestream will be available through Google’s official Android channels and YouTube.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

As for Google I/O 2026, the main keynote starts on May 19 from California, where AI, Gemini, Android, Chrome, and other ecosystem updates are expected to take over the stage.