Watching IPL? JioHotstar now lets you order food via Swiggy without leaving the match

Watching IPL matches usually comes with food on the side. That behaviour is now being built directly into the streaming experience. JioHotstar has partnered with Swiggy to introduce in-app food ordering during live matches. Also Read: I already liked Netflix’s UI - now this new Instagram-like video feed just makes it more interesting

The feature allows users to order food without leaving the match stream. It is currently live across more than 690 cities and has already been used by over 37 million users during the ongoing cricket season, based on details shared in the reference reports. Also Read: MI vs CSK live streaming: How to watch IPL 2026 match today online

How the feature works

While watching a live match on JioHotstar, users get prompts within the app that allow them to browse restaurants and food options. You don’t need to switch apps or pause the stream. Also Read: Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026: How to watch, time, and venue details

Once you place the order, you can also track delivery in real time, all within the same interface. The feature is mainly built for mobile users and sits right inside the live match stream, so you don’t have to switch apps while ordering.

Along with ordering, users also get access to match-related offers, which are shown based on what is happening during the game.

What people are actually ordering

Some interesting trends have already come out of this feature. Burgers have become the most ordered item during matches, going past biryani, which has traditionally been a popular choice.

There have also been some unusual ordering patterns. One user placed 34 separate orders during the season, while another reportedly ordered more than 100 burgers in a single go. The highest single order recorded was worth Rs 6,801.

Looking at match trends, games featuring Mumbai Indians saw the most orders overall. At the same time, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals match recorded the highest spike during a single game.

On the city side, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Delhi were leading in terms of orders, but there was activity from places like Patna and Pune as well.

What this means for streaming

This shows how streaming platforms are slowly moving beyond just showing matches. The idea now is to keep users inside the app for longer by adding features around the content.

JioHotstar sees this as part of building a more interactive platform where users can act in real time instead of just watching. Swiggy, on the other hand, is tapping into an already common behaviour where people order food while watching matches.

The companies have also launched a campaign called “Match On, Munch On” to promote this feature across digital platforms and TV.

What users should know

The feature is currently available only on mobile and works through your existing Swiggy account. Orders, offers, and tracking are all handled inside the JioHotstar app.

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It does not change how you watch matches, but it adds an extra layer to the experience, especially for users who usually order food during games.