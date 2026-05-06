Xbox Game Pass gets big titles this month including Forza Horizon 6: Full list of games here

Published By: Shubham Arora | Published: May 06, 2026, 01:35 PM (IST)
Microsoft has announced the latest lineup for Xbox Game Pass, and this month includes a mix of big releases, day-one titles, and a few additions that are already live. If you’ve been waiting to jump back in, there’s enough here to keep you busy. Along with new games, a few titles are also leaving the service soon, so it might be a good idea to wrap those up first. Also Read: GTA VI to Marvel’s Wolverine: Biggest Games Releasing in 2026
Some games have already been added to the service across cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Also Read: OpenAI case heats up: Elon Musk and Sam Altman face off in high-stakes trial
The biggest highlight this month is Forza Horizon 6, which arrives on May 19. It will be available day one on Game Pass (Ultimate and PC) across cloud, console, and PC.
Another big release is Subnautica 2, launching on May 14 as a Game Preview title with co-op support across cloud, Xbox Series X|S, handheld, and PC for Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass subscribers.
There are also multiple day-one additions this month:
Along with these, a few more titles are joining:
There are a few extra additions and updates as well.
There are also in-game benefits available for World of Warships: Legends, which include rewards and additional content.
As always, some titles are also being removed from the service on May 15:
These games are usually available at a discount before they are removed.
This is also the first major lineup after Microsoft reduced Game Pass pricing globally. At the same time, the company has made it clear that not every major title will launch day one going forward. For example, upcoming Call of Duty titles are expected to arrive later instead of launching immediately on the service.
This month’s lineup leans heavily on day-one releases and variety, with racing, survival, action, and narrative games all included across different dates.
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You for Subscribing
Thanks for Updating Your Information