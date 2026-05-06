Xbox Game Pass gets big titles this month including Forza Horizon 6: Full list of games here

Microsoft has announced the latest lineup for Xbox Game Pass, and this month includes a mix of big releases, day-one titles, and a few additions that are already live. If you’ve been waiting to jump back in, there’s enough here to keep you busy. Along with new games, a few titles are also leaving the service soon, so it might be a good idea to wrap those up first. Also Read: GTA VI to Marvel’s Wolverine: Biggest Games Releasing in 2026

Available now on Game Pass

Some games have already been added to the service across cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Also Read: OpenAI case heats up: Elon Musk and Sam Altman face off in high-stakes trial

Final Fantasy V (Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass)

Ben 10 Power Trip (Game Pass Ultimate/ Premium, PC Game Pass)

Descenders Next — Game Preview (Game Pass Ultimate/ Premium, PC Game Pass)

Wheel World (Game Pass Ultimate/ Premium, PC Game Pass)

Wildgate (Game Pass Ultimate/ Premium, PC Game Pass)

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Game Pass Ultimate/ Premium, PC Game Pass)

Major games coming this month

The biggest highlight this month is Forza Horizon 6, which arrives on May 19. It will be available day one on Game Pass (Ultimate and PC) across cloud, console, and PC.

Another big release is Subnautica 2, launching on May 14 as a Game Preview title with co-op support across cloud, Xbox Series X|S, handheld, and PC for Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass subscribers.

There are also multiple day-one additions this month:

Mixtape — May 7 (cloud, console, handheld, and PC)

Outbound — May 11 (cloud, console, and PC)

Call of the Elder Gods — May 12 (cloud, console, handheld, and PC)

Along with these, a few more titles are joining:

Black Jacket — May 12 (cloud, console, handheld, and PC)

Elite Dangerous — May 12 (cloud and console)

DOOM: The Dark Ages — May 14 (cloud, console, handheld, and PC)

Other additions and updates

There are a few extra additions and updates as well.

inKonbini: One Store. Many Stories was added earlier on April 30

Dead by Daylight has received a new update with crossover content

Sea of Thieves has introduced a new event with large-scale battles

There are also in-game benefits available for World of Warships: Legends, which include rewards and additional content.

Games leaving Xbox Game Pass

As always, some titles are also being removed from the service on May 15:

Galacticare

Go Mecha Ball

Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo

Paw Patrol Rescue Wheels: Championship

Planet of Lana

These games are usually available at a discount before they are removed.

What’s changed with Game Pass

This is also the first major lineup after Microsoft reduced Game Pass pricing globally. At the same time, the company has made it clear that not every major title will launch day one going forward. For example, upcoming Call of Duty titles are expected to arrive later instead of launching immediately on the service.

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This month’s lineup leans heavily on day-one releases and variety, with racing, survival, action, and narrative games all included across different dates.