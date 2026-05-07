JioCarSync brings wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay to wired systems: Price, features, how it works

JioThings has introduced a new in-car accessory called JioCarSync, and it is aimed at solving a very specific problem. A lot of cars still come with wired support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, which means you need to plug in your phone every time you step in. This device is meant to change that. Also Read: Google launches Gemini 3.1 Flash TTS, a new AI voice model that supports 70+ languages

With JioCarSync, you can convert your existing wired setup into a wireless one, without changing the infotainment system in your car. Also Read: WhatsApp working on Noise Cancellation feature: How it will make your calls clearer in noisy places

What JioCarSync actually does

If your car already supports wired Android Auto or Apple CarPlay, this adapter lets you use the same features wirelessly. Also Read: Google Meet hits Apple CarPlay before Android Auto, here’s how it works

Once it’s set up, you can use navigation, take calls, play music, and access apps the same way you usually would, just without plugging in a cable every time. It works with both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, so you don’t need separate devices for each.

This is not a replacement for your car’s system. It just acts as a bridge between your phone and the infotainment unit.

How it works in real use

JioCarSync follows a plug-and-play setup. You connect the adapter to your car’s USB port, pair your phone once, and that’s it. After that, the device automatically connects to your phone every time you start the car. According to the details shared, this takes around five seconds, so you don’t have to manually reconnect again and again.

It uses Bluetooth 5.3 and 5GHz Wi-Fi to maintain the connection. Bluetooth handles the initial pairing, while Wi-Fi ensures stable performance for things like maps, music, and calls.

Compatibility and requirements

There is one important condition here. Your car must already support wired Android Auto or Apple CarPlay from the factory. This adapter does not add support to older systems that don’t have it.

On the phone side, it supports iPhones running iOS 12 or above and Android devices running Android 11 or later.

The box includes support for both USB Type-A and USB Type-C ports, along with a Type-C dongle, so it can work with different cars.

What features you get

One thing that stays unchanged is the control system. You can still use your car’s touchscreen, steering wheel buttons, and built-in microphone just like before.

Voice assistants like Siri and Google Assistant also work, which means you can handle tasks hands-free while driving. It also supports calling, music streaming, and navigation apps, along with surround audio output. The device itself is quite small, weighs around 20 grams, and comes with a polycarbonate build.

It also supports OTA updates, so any updates roll out automatically over time.

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JioCarSync price in India and availability

JioCarSync is priced at Rs 2,399 in India and is currently available through e-commerce platform Amazon. It comes with a one-year warranty.