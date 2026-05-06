Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced gets new gameplay features: Check price, editions, pre-order benefits

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced has now been detailed by Ubisoft after months of leaks, and the game is getting closer to release. This is a remake of the 2013 action-adventure, Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag, but with updated visuals, gameplay changes, and a few new mechanics added on top. It is not being treated as a full RPG like recent titles, but more like an upgraded version of the original experience with modern changes. Also Read: GTA VI to Marvel’s Wolverine: Biggest Games Releasing in 2026

Gameplay changes and new mechanics

Ubisoft has made multiple changes to how the game plays, while keeping the core structure intact. Combat looks more refined this time, and the recent gameplay showcase also confirmed that blood effects are present, which was missing in earlier footage. Also Read: Hogwarts Legacy worth Rs 3,999 is free on Epic Games Store: How to claim

The gameplay has been updated using newer tech, so you will notice changes across movement, stealth, and combat. Parkour, in particular, feels smoother, with better flow while running, climbing, and jumping. There is also a small speed boost after certain movements, and you can roll after landing to keep momentum going. Ziplines have also been added, which makes traversal feel smoother in cities.

One of the key additions is the Observe feature, which was earlier seen in Assassin’s Creed Shadows. This lets you tag enemies and track objectives more easily using Eagle Vision. Stealth has also been expanded. You can now crouch anytime, blend into crowds of three or more people, and use distractions like throwing coins.

Combat remains focused on swordplay and gunplay, but with more control. Takedowns, parries, and environmental attacks play a bigger role, and enemies can react differently if you repeat the same moves too often.

Release date and platforms

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced is set to launch on July 9. The game will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

It will be sold through digital platforms like PlayStation Store, Xbox Store, Steam, and Epic Games Store.

Price and editions

The game comes in three editions. The Standard Edition is priced at Rs 4,199 and includes only the base game.

The Deluxe Edition is priced at Rs 4,899 and includes additional content like the Master Assassin Character Pack and the Naval Pack. These include new outfits, weapons, and ship customisation items.

The Collector’s Edition is the most expensive option, priced at $199.99 globally. It includes all Deluxe Edition content along with physical collectibles like an Edward Kenway figurine (12-inch), a leather logbook, a wearable metal brooch, a steelbook case, a cloth map, and a sea shanty music sheet.

Pre-order benefits

If you pre-order any edition of the game, you will get the Blackbeard’s Crimson Pack. This includes a costume, sword, and pistol for Edward Kenway.

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PC system requirements

Specification Minimum Requirements Recommended Requirements OS Windows 10 / 11 (64-bit) Windows 10 / 11 (64-bit) Processor 3.7 GHz Intel Core i7-8700K / 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600 4.1 GHz Intel Core i5-10600K / 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600 RAM 16 GB 16 GB Graphics NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 (6GB) / AMD Radeon RX 5500XT (8GB) / Intel Arc A580 (8GB) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 (12GB) / AMD Radeon RX 6600XT (8GB) / Intel Arc B580 (12GB) DirectX Version 12 Version 12 Storage 65GB (SSD required) 65GB (SSD required)

For PC players, the game requires a 64-bit system with Windows 10 or 11. Minimum requirements include an Intel Core i7-8700K or Ryzen 5 3600, 16GB RAM, and a GTX 1660 or equivalent GPU. The game will require around 65GB of storage, and it needs to be installed on an SSD. For smoother performance, Ubisoft suggests using a Core i5-10600K or a similar processor, along with an RTX 3060 or an equivalent GPU.