Google has rolled out a new feature to Google Meet that will enable admins to offer polls and Q and A features during live streams.

Google has been rolling out new features to its video conferencing app, Google Meet, consistently for quite some time now. Recently, the company rolled out a new check-in feature in companion mode, updated picture-in-picture mode, and full HD video calls in Google Meet. And now, the company has announced that it is rolling out polls and Question and Answer features to live streams in Google Meet meetings. Earlier, these features were only available in traditional Google Meet meetings only.

“If you’re live streaming a video meeting, meeting hosts can now enable the Q&A and poll features, which previously were only offered in traditional Meet meetings. Expanding these features to live streamed meetings will help take your meetings to the next level with a more feature-rich, collaborative experience,” Google wrote in a blog post announcing these changes.

Furthermore, the company said that the Q & A feature in Google Meet will provide an easy way to users to better engage their audience and help them get their questions answered, both at work and in school.

Google said that the educators can use its Q & A feature in a live stream on Google Meet as a structured way for students to ask questions on class content and get answers from teachers. Similarly, businesses can use this feature to help make meetings more inclusive, allowing everyone to ask questions. Apart from this, Google Meet’s Question and Answer feature will enable participants to submit and upvote their favourite questions without disrupting the flow of the call.

Google says that Meet’s Polls feature, on the other hand, is a way to quickly gauge the pulse of the audience. Users can use the polls feature in live stream to identify topics that need more discussion or test understanding of the meeting content.

“This means business users can easily get real-time feedback from their colleagues, teachers can quiz remote students to ensure they’re absorbing the material, and sales teams can make their sales presentations to prospective customers more engaging and interactive,” the company added.

Who will get access to polls and Q and A feature in live streams on Google Meet?

As far as availability is concerned, Google says that both these features will be available to Google Workspace Enterprise Essentials Plus, Enterprise Starter, Enterprise Plus, Enterprise Standard, Education Plus, and the Teaching and Learning upgrade customers. The company has already started rolling out these features and that they will be available to all eligible users within coming week.