Google has recently rolled out a host of new features on Google Meet. These new features include a check-in feature in companion mode, updated picture-in-picture mode, full HD video calls and more. With the rollout of these features, Google Meet has grown in complexity.

To make things easier for users, Google has rolled out a quick action menu to access key video functionality in the web version of Google Meet.

On the web version of Google Meet, users can hover over their video feed to pin, apply video effects (filters, immersive backgrounds, etc.), and access an overflow menu.

The overflow menu will allow users to remove, minimise, or reframe their video to adjust their visibility or zoom level. This is more convenient than clicking on the overflow button next to the end call in the bottom toolbar.

Reframing is a feature that was introduced in October last year. It helps users look more centred on their video feed when they are in a video conference and their camera is not aligned with their faces. It does this by automatically adjusting the video feed to centre the user’s face.

Reframing is available for Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Starter, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, the Teaching and Learning upgrade, and Workspace Individual customers. Also available to Google One Subscribers with 2TB or more storage space.

You can also use the new overlay to turn off the video feeds of other people in the meeting: “This can help you focus on the presenter or avoid distractions from other participants’ video feeds.”

The new quick action menu on the web is rolling out to all Google Workspace customers in the next few weeks.

Meanwhile, Google is developing a new ‘On-the-Go’ mode for its video communication service ‘Meet’, which will allow users to join and stay in a video call while walking safely and easily. This will be a useful feature for Google Meet users who need to be on a video call when they are moving around, or doing some physical activity.

According to the latest APK file of Google Meet, the ‘On-the-Go’ mode will modify the current interface of the app. Users will have two ways to access the travel-friendly mode when it is available, 9to5Google reports. Google Meet will prompt users to switch to the mode if it senses that they are walking (using the phone’s motion sensors). Alternatively, users can manually activate the feature with a new option in the in-call menu.