Google Street View is a feature of Google Maps and Google Earth that allows users to view many streets in the world as interactive panoramas. They can discover famous landmarks, museums, and natural wonders from their device, or compare how a place has evolved with historical imagery. They can also make their own 360 images and upload them to Google Maps.

It is now available in multiple locations in India. The feature, rolled out last year in India, was initially limited to the selected cities of the country. Now users can get a 360-degree view of even small towns and villages in India.

The feature, available on Google Maps, returned last year after a six-year ban due to security reasons. While most of the places in India have 360-degree viewing options, some places are still accessible through static images only.

If you find features of Google Street View interesting and want to use them, here is a step-by-step guide on how to use Street View in Google Maps on Android and iOS.

On Android

Step 1: Open the Google Maps app on your Android device.

Step 2; Search for a place or drop a pin on the map. To drop a pin, touch and hold a place on the map.

Step 3: At the bottom, tap the place name or address.

Step 4: Scroll and select the photo labelled “Street View” or select the thumbnail with a Street View icon.

Step 5: When you’re done, at the top left, tap Back.

On iOS

Step 1: Open the Google Maps app on your iPhone or iPad.

Step 2: Find the location you want to view on the map.

You can tap, hold, and drag your screen to move around the map or pinch out with two fingers to zoom in on a location.

Step 3: Tap and hold the location you want to view. A red pin will appear on the map, along with a photo thumbnail on the bottom-left corner of your screen.

Step 4: Tap the photo thumbnail on the bottom-left corner. This will open the Street View mode for the selected location.

You will see a 360-degree view of the street, along with a compass and a zoom slider in the top-right corner.

Step 5: Swipe up and down along the blue road lines to navigate the Street View.

You can also tap on the arrows on the road to move forward or backwards. You can also swipe left or right to rotate your view.

Alternatively, you can search for a location or place a pin on the map, tap the name or address of the place, and select the photo with the “Street View” label or the thumbnail with the Street View icon.